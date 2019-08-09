The Summer Scrub 2019 update has arrived to sweep in a slew of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. You can find a comprehensive list of fixes in the notes below.

GENERAL

Added customizable hero grid

Reduced the number of frame hitches in the game (especially in teamfights)

Some general performance improvements

Reduced input latency (the game now sends the commands to the server more quickly)

Reduced camera movement latency

Reworked the item organization in the shop (includes an option to use the old vertical alignment)

Queued commands will now show up in the HUD

Issued a ban wave for players found exploiting matchmaking, botting or transferring accounts

Added a toggle near the stash to instruct the courier to pick your items the next time it is doing a run (without changing its orders)

Using the Deliver Items hotkey on the courier will cause the courier to send any items it has to the next player if the courier no longer has any items that belong to you

Added Talent tree to the in-game and post game scoreboard

Added a tooltip to non-heroes' level indicator that shows Gold and XP Bounties

Added alt-click alerts for which talent tree choices have been learned on a hero

Hovering over a hero's level indicator will now show the XP range

Added a hero icon next to the in-world health bar

Added custom water effects while Morphling is morphed into another hero

Added a custom overhead effect for when heroes are deniable

Updated Troll Warlord's Battle Trance visual effect

Fixed Dashboard player profiles not loading for players sometimes

Fixed a disconnected last pick player not causing the game to be safe to leave

Increased the maximum number of player reports from 3 to 5

Increased the number of reports high behavior score players get

Added new overhead visual effects for Break and Mute debuffs

Hovering over a unit's portrait now displays a range finder for their current vision range

Alt-clicking the clock to print the time now also prints whether bounty and/or power runes are spawning soon

Scan can now be alt-clicked to inform team of its cooldown state. A ctrl-click will advise the team not to use it yet.

Fixed a large number of outdated or inaccurate tooltips

Added a special tooltip presentation for Aghanim's Scepter upgrades

Added hero icons above Tusk's Snowball

Added hero icons above Phoenix's Supernova with Scepter

Steam nicknames are now displayed as player names within a match

Chat no longer scrolls incorrectly when clicking a "Join Party" link

Ability ranges are now shown when hovering over enemy hero abilities (shows the values for the max level ranges)

Added an overhead silence visual for Viper's Level 25 Nethertoxin

Added an option to bring Dota 2 to front for Ready Checks

Health bars for opponents are now red when you select an opponents unit

Added a buff to Spirit Breaker while charging that indicates the target of Charge of Darkness, which can be alt-clicked to broadcast this information to your team.

Pinging Runes now indicates in the text their location ( top or bottom ) in addition to their team in the case of a Bounty Rune (Dire/Radiant)

Fixed single target sounds playing too loudly when converted to multi-target by AoE talents. (Press the Attack, Shadow Word, Hex, etc.)

Added Leashed overhead text

Fixed pinging an enemy empty bottle saying it had a Double Damage rune.

Fixed pings on large targets sometimes being difficult to see.

Fixed buyback stinger sound not playing for the Terrorblade player when he has the Arcana

Fixed Morphling looking bald when he morphs into Kid Invoker

Fixed missing overhead tipping particles for TI9 Battle Pass tips

Fixed Sven Warcry not having a radius on hover

Fixed Necrophos Heartstopper Aura range finder display being affected by cast range bonuses

Fixed Devour's buff being considered a debuff

Added AoE indicator for Aghanims Slark Shadow Dance

Fixed in-game rank profiles failing to load frequently

Hero Demo: Added "Level Enemy To Max" button

Hero Demo: There is no longer a 24 item limit (old behavior resulted in "Item Is Not Allowed For This Hero" message)

Fixed some cases where the cast range range-finder wouldn't match the actual cast range (i.e. Lion's Earth Spike with talent)

Item tooltip damage values now show their modified spell amp values if alt is pressed.

Added a visual effect on self solar crest use

Fixed killfeed message for shared bounties incorrectly stating that the entire bounty gold was rewarded to each hero

The Damage Taken and Dota Plus sidebars no longer clip into unit portraits for Meepo/Lone Druid.

Fixed Timewalk having an AoE slow particle effect (since the ability no longer slows)

Fixed post game progress sometimes appearing when viewing a previous match details

Fixed Invoker's Cataclysms displaying high above ground if created when enemies were up in the air

Fixed incomplete error messages for Divine Favor's targeting rules

Fixed Death Prophet and Winter Wyvern starting to fly visually when Dueled/Taunted

Fixed the range indicator for Phantom Assassin's Blur.

Fixed Disruptor's Glimpse displaying high above ground if the victim was up in the air when it was at the position it's being returned to

Fixed many in-game hero and announcer subtitles not matching the audio

Fixed the hitbox for hero inspect during pregame sometimes overlapping with other features (e.g. the Guides tab)

Fixed Brewmaster's Storm Brewling's Cyclone sound getting stuck on in some cases (e.g. when used on Roshan)

Orchid can be found in the shop with the "silence" keyword.

Fixed Dragon Knight losing his Dragonform level color after being hexed

Fixed the Party Finder click region being too large

Added a tooltip to the Random button

Fixed Jinada not playing its animation

GAMEPLAY

Fixed Elder Titan's Natural Order and Drow Ranger's Marksmanship armor reduction incorrectly stacking

Fixed Battle Trance losing the benefit of Troll Warlord's level 25 talent after getting Aghanim's Scepter

Fixed Battle Trance Scepter upgrade purging debuffs instead of buffs on enemies.

Changed Dark Seer Wall of Replica cast behavior. Now the cast target point is in the middle of the wall, instead of the end.

Fixed some illusions that are not secret having hero health bars instead of creep health bars (Conjure Image, Vengeance Aura, Dark Portrait)

Fixed teleport scrolls dropping at a hero's location if the courier had a full inventory and a teleport scroll was dragged to its TP slot

Fixed Monkey King soldiers granting kill and last hit credit to the wrong player if that player swapped heroes with another player after entering the game

Fixed interaction between Winter's Curse and Battle Trance.

Fixed Faceless Void getting slowed by Haste Rune inside Chronosphere

Fixed Visage Familiars being able to use Stone Form via the main hero while taunted

Fixed Io having its movement speed set to 0 if tethered to a unit that had its movement speed limited (i.e. Pangolier in his ultimate)

Fixed certain aoe abilities turning the caster around when self-cast while on the move (e.g. Surge with talent, Press the Attack with talent)

Fixed Elder Titan's Scepter upgrade applying the magic immunity at the start of cast time instead of channeling time.

Fixed a number of bugs with the Hill Troll Priest and its heal ability.

Fixed Doom's Infernal Blade still going off if Doom's ability to cast it was lost during the attack animation (i.e. Silence).

Right clicking on wards that are not deniable with force right click attack will now issue a move order rather than attack

Selecting illusions now shows the gold of the player instead of 0.

Fixed clones (Monkey King, Arc Warden, and Meepo ) created while their owning player was disconnected never being able to earn gold/xp.

The small building in front of Radiant's T4 towers is closer, so Jakiro's Liquid Fire can spill to both T4's in Radiant base, as it already does in Dire base

Fixed first strike of Eye of the Storm not reducing armor.

Fixed Templar Assassin's Psionic Projection damage not increasing with levels.

Fixed Fog of War visibility bounds for Faceless Void's Time Walk particle effect.

Fixed Fog of War visibility bounds for Huskar's Inner Fire particle effect.

Fixed Fog of War visibility bounds for Meepo's Poof particle effect.

Morphling and Rubick can no longer apply Ogre Magi's Multicast passive to stolen or replicated spells.

Fixed extra Rupture charge being consumed when combined with Soulbind

Fixed Morphling Morph permanently copying item Multicast when Morphing to Rubick who had stolen a spell from Ogre Magi.

Fixed the interaction of Earth Spirit's Rolling Boulder vs. Enigma's Black Hole and Faceless Void's Chronosphere.

Fixed Rubick being able to use abilities when in Supernova

Fixed Phantom Assassin's Blur being removed by the pedestals left behind by destroyed effigies.

Fixed Winter's Curse kill credit logic being permanently lost when Winter's Curse is used with Soulbind

Fixed Pangolier's scepter Shield Crash not triggering Swashbuckles when cast by Rubick

Fixed Morphling bug where if he replicated a hero that had changed its attack capability [Lone Druid, Morphling, Terrorblade], he'd get the wrong combination of attack type + attack range

Fixed Morphling losing Attribute Shift based on certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where players weren't being given kill credit if their summoned units killed an enemy under the influence of Wraith King's Scepter, and that summoned unit died before the wraith died.

Fixed Wukong's Command targeting reticle not updating properly when using Tree Dance.

Fixed Morphling being able to cast Waveform with the mana of the hero being Morphed into when cast in quick succession

Fixed any items (such as gems) being movable to the courier's or Lone Druid Bear's TP slot.

Fixed Bloodrage counting as a buff if cast on enemy heroes.

Fixed Rubick's Storm Element not getting Cinder Brew when Rubick had Aghanim's Scepter.

Fixed Take Aim range bonus getting stuck if leveled up while the additional bonus range was active.

Fixed Enchantress Enchant buff not properly giving control to Enchantress on creeps that had previously been Enchanted then re-dominated by another player.

Fixed Tusk's Snowball effect disappearing if its target's model became invisible.

Fixed Supernova not refreshing cooldowns if Phoenix was affected by Time Dilation prior to the cast

Fixed Slardar illusions not getting river bonuses in puddles (but were getting it rivers)

Fixed Rubick not gaining the correct amount of charges when stealing Fire Remnant with Aghanim's Scepter

Vengeful Spirit's Vengeance Illusion is now properly selected / deselected on death and respawn.

Fixed the "Select Hero" hotkey not allowing you to select Vengeful Spirit while having a Vengeance Illusion alive.

Grimstroke's Soulbind: Fixed secondary channelled spells not being interrupted when the source caster is interrupted or dies

Fixed Monkey King being unable to buy from certain shops while perched on a tree

Fixed Pudge's Dismember continuing to channel when the target had broken out of the spell

Fixed Earthshaker Arcana Counter and Echo Slam relic revealing invis units

Fixed Nether Swap charges not being removed when blocked by Linken Sphere

Fixed Ancient Apparition's Ice Blast preventing Track gold from triggering if the enemy died to shatter

Fixed Chen's Divine Favor being able to teleport ward units (e.g. Serpent Wards) and couriers

Fixed Wind Walk not spawning skeleton archers when used by Rubick with Aghanim's Scepter

Fixed Soulbind being able to create an invisible additional leash on a third hero in some rare cases

Fixed Tome of Knowledge interrupting non-channeling commands

Fixed Treant's Living Armor being wasted if it was ground-targeted and the nearest friendly unit was a creep hero

Fixed Scepter upgraded Illuminate has a 10s cooldown instead of 11

Fixed Meepo giving two kill credits if an attack killed a Meepo that had Fatal Bonds shared with one of its clones

Fixed Song of the Siren with Aghanims not affecting enemies if stolen and used by Rubick

Fixed Brewmaster's Fire Brewling's Immolation not being disabled by break

Fixed Grimstroke's Dark Portrait being castable on creep heroes

Fixed Rubick disappearing after using Battle Trance inside Supernova

Fixed Aghanim's Scepter's ambient effect being visible on Monkey King when he's in a Mischief disguise.

Fixed Juggernaut being able to attack creep heroes while applying Blade Fury damage to them.

Fixed extra Spirit Siphon charge being consumed when combined with Soulbind

Fixed Abaddon's scepter Borrowed Time not working when cast by Rubick

COSMETIC ITEMS

Fixed Juggernaut Jagged Honor back item skinning and flag

Fixed Ink Swell Status Effect and Illusion material for Grimstroke Paean of the Ink Dragon Set

Fixed Pugna taunt (Taunt: Check this Out) not working in Perfect World client

Fixed Axe Oglodi Big Boss Head lod0 model, also Rampant Outrage ambient FX adjustment

Fixed Pudge’s Hook of Delicacies of Butchery Hook - model placement adjusted

Fixed Doom animation updates

Fixed Tusk immortal "Whisky the Stout Artifact", "Ice Shards" clipping the ground

Fixed Legion Commander sorting improvements on immortal "Baneful Devotion" helm and arcana "Blades of Voth Domosh" weapons

Fixed Earthshaker immortal "Bracers of the Cavern Luminar" ambient effects orientation sometimes being wrong

Fixed Spirit Breaker immortal "Iron Surge" ambient effects

Fixed Weaver immortal "Skittering Desolation" ambient effects

Fixed Dark Seer immortal "Bracers of Forlorn Precipice" & "Golden Bracers of Forlorn Precipice" "Ion Shell" effects and made changes to golden version to help read

Fixed Abaddon immortal "Mace of the Chosen" ambient effects

Fixed Bane immortal "Slumbering Terror", "Nightmare" ability effects

Fixed Mirana immortal "Axia of Metira", ambient effects where depth feathered is causing a visual bug

Fixed Earthshaker arcana "Planetfall" missing the inventory icon for the second style

Fixed Dragon Knight immortal "Kindred of the Iron Dragon", dragon tail animation

Fixed Necrophos immortal items "Sullen Hollow" and "Golden Sullen Hollow" ambient particles

Fixed Drow Ranger Algis Legacy Bow effect colors

Fixed Elder Titan Shaper Relic weapon effect colors

Fixed Alchemist Radiance Sword missing an edge outline effect

Fixed Weaver Skittering Desolation having a missing effect

Fixed Faceless Void Mace of Aeon ambient effects

DOTA PLUS

Fixed Invoker Hero Persona not counting relic progress

Fixed Chaos Knight Reality Rift relic not working

Fixed Night Stalker Void Slow relic not working

Fixed Brewmaster Hurl Boulder relic and challenge counting up incorrectly

Fixed Lycan Wolves Hero Damage relic counting up incorrectly

Fixed Dragon Knight Breathe Fire relic counting up incorrectly

Fixed Spirit Breaker Damage after Bulldoze not working

Fixed Debuffs Purged relic counting up incorrectly

Replaced Naga Siren Creep Tower Damage with Illusion Tower Damage relic

Replaced Naga Siren Meteor Hammer Leading to Kills with Mana Damage relic

Replaced Legion Commander Stuns Leading to Kills with Press the Attack Heals relic

Replaced Lifestealer Disjoints with Assimilate with Health Restored from Feast relic

Replaced Bounty Hunter Jinada Hits with Jinada Gold Stolen

Fixed Silencer Int Steal failing to count up after a certain time period

Fixed some challenges that dealt with kills from spells not counting for spells that generated attacks( i.e. Tidehunter Anchor Smash )

Fixed Mars Bulwark challenge incorrectly counting up instances rather than damage amount

Fixed Bristleback Bristleback Triggered Damage challenge incorrectly counting up instances rather than damage amount

Fixed Riki's Trick of the Trade damage challenge not counting up correctly

Fixed Omnislash damage challenge not counting up correctly

Naga Siren can no longer receive Kills after Meteor Hammer challenge

Chaos Knight can no longer receive Kills while Debuffing Armor challenge

Grimstroke can no longer receive the Halberd Duration challenge

Grimstroke, Lina, Shadow Fiend, Bloodseeker, Queen of Pain, Storm Spirit, and Templar Assassin can no longer receive "Kills while using Nullifier" challenge.

Medusa, Troll Warlord, Phantom Assassin, Gyrocopter, Juggernaut, and Vengeful Spirit can no longer recieve "Damage with Mask of Madness" challenge.

Night Stalker can no longer receive Kills on Silenced Hero challenge.

Medusa can no longer receive Deal Pure Damage challenge.

Troll Warlord can no longer receive Bash Heroes challenge.

Use Urn Charges as Hero challenge amount reduced from 16/24/32 to 12/18/24

Frost Blast Kills / Assists challenge amount reduced from 20/40/60 to 10/20/30

Undying Damage With Tombstone Level 3 value reduced from 6000 to 4500

Frostbite Creep Kills reduced from 20/40/60 to 15/30/45

Wraith King Kills reduced from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6 and timer increased to 10 from 5

CUSTOM GAMES

Fixed an issue where trying to play a specific custom game and map combination could launch the wrong map

Fixed an issue that could cause empty entries in the Arcade Open Lobbies list

Fixed a memory leak caused by CustomNetTables

Fixed a regression that caused SetCustomAttributeDerivedStatValue to not function

Fixed ModifyExperienceFilter not working in the case where it would return false

API Additions: "dota_scan_used" and "dota_glyph_used" game events are now broadcasted to the server

API Additions: Modify Experience Filters now pass in "hero_entindex_const" key for the hero gaining the experience.

API Additions - Global (Server): * CreateIllusions( hOwner, hHeroToCopy, hModifierKeys, nNumIllusions, nPadding, bScramblePosition, bFindClearSpace ) Note: See script_help2 for supported modifier keys

API Additions - Global (Client): GetLocalPlayerTeam()

API Additions - Global (Client): GetLocalPlayerID()

API Additions - CDOTABaseGameMode: SetCustomGlyphCooldown( flCooldown )

API Additions - CDOTABaseGameMode: GetCustomGlyphCooldown()

API Additions - CDOTABaseGameMode: SetCustomBackpackSwapCooldown( flCooldown )

API Additions - CDOTABaseGameMode: GetCustomBackpackSwapCooldown()

API Additions - CDOTABaseGameMode: SetCustomBackpackCooldownPercent( flPercent )

API Additions - CDOTABaseGameMode: GetCustomBackpackCooldownPercent()

API Additions - CDOTA_BaseNPC: GetDisplayAttackSpeed()

API Additions - CDOTA_BaseNPC: GetCastRangeBonus()

API Additions - CDOTA_BaseNPC: GetCooldownReduction()

API Additions - CDOTA_BaseNPC: SetMaxMana( nMaxMana )

API Additions - CDOTA_BaseNPC: IsInRangeOfShop( nShopType, bPhysicallyNear )

API Additions - C_DOTA_BaseNPC: GetCastRangeBonus()

API Additions - C_DOTA_BaseNPC: GetCooldownReduction()

API Additions - CDOTA_Ability_Lua: OnAbilityPinged( nPlayerID, bCtrlHeld )

API Additions - CDOTA_Ability_Lua: ResetToggleOnRespawn()

API Additions - CDOTABaseAbility: SetStealable( bStealable ) Note: Some abilities in the base game do not have mutable stealability.

API Additions - C_DOTABaseAbility: C_DOTABaseAbility IsItem()

API Additions - CDOTA_Item: SetSecondaryCharges()

API Additions - CDOTA_Item: GetSecondaryCharges()

API Additions - CDOTA_Item: GetItemSlot()

API Additions - C_DOTA_Item: GetInitialCharges()

API Additions - C_DOTA_Item: GetCurrentCharges()

API Additions - C_DOTA_Item: GetSecondaryCharges()

API Additions - C_DOTA_Item: GetItemSlot()

API Additions - CDOTAPlayer: SetAssignedHeroEntity( hHero )

API Additions - CDOTABuff: IsDebuff()

API Additions - CDOTABuff: IsHexDebuff()

API Additions - CDOTABuff: GetAuraOwner()

API Additions - CDOTABuff: GetSerialNumber()

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_HP_REGEN_AMPLIFY_PERCENTAGE_SOURCE - GetModifierHPRegenAmplify_PercentageSource

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_INVISIBILITY_ATTACK_BEHAVIOR_EXCEPTION - GetModifierInvisibilityAttackBehaviorException

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_ATTACK_RANGE_BONUS_PERCENTAGE - GetModifierAttackRangeBonusPercentage

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_INVISIBILITY_ATTACK_BEHAVIOR_EXCEPTION - GetModifierInvisibilityAttackBehaviorException

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_IGNORE_MOVESPEED_LIMIT - GetModifierIgnoreMovespeedLimit

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_MOVESPEED_ABSOLUTE_MAX - GetModifierMoveSpeed_AbsoluteMax

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_MP_RESTORE_AMPLIFY_PERCENTAGE - GetModifierMPRestoreAmplify_Percentage

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_PREATTACK_BONUS_DAMAGE_TARGET - GetModifierPreAttack_BonusDamage_Target

New linked properties: MODIFIER_PROPERTY_STATUS_RESISTANCE_CASTER GetModifierStatusResistanceCaster

New linked properties: MODIFIER_EVENT_ON_PROCESS_CLEAVE - OnProcessCleave

New linked properties: MODIFIER_EVENT_ON_PROJECTILE_OBSTRUCTION_HIT - OnProjectileObstructionHit