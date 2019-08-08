I've been playing Fortinte since season 1, and I've had a lot of fun. When the game first came out, it was called Pubg fake. Updates came to the game and the game exploded in an instant. The game's audience has grown and the game has become more difficult, but the game stood still and began to evolve. Everyone in the broadcasters started playing and suddenly a game came out. His name is Apex Legends. Apex Legends has passed Fortnite. The mass of the game declined and Apex Legends did not survive much and got off the trend. Fortinte took over again, but this time Minecraft overtook him.