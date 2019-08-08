My opinion is roblox is famous because it can remake other paid games and make it for free in roblox
Because it's quite old and it was the first game that allows users to design their own games and play a wide variety of different types of games created by other users.
because millions of people play it including popular youtubers and it's pretty much a great platforms with a lot of fun games on it
roblox is very very good game
Cuz it's pretty good game
cuz people think its a good game (including me), and kinda fun.
Потому что это довольно старый и это была первая игра, которая
:sweat_smile:because its free
it is simple: roblox is the worlds best game minecraft is tied for this but ya
Roblox is a really good game and it become famousover time with new updates and improving the game plus it's free!
Its the best game to make friends
Roblox é cosí famoso perché é un gioco a cui giocano molte persone, ci si può giocare anche con amici a distanza ad ogni mini gioco.