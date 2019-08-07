This topic has been covered plenty of times already and it has become a common knowledege here in gamehag. Creating threads/topics that has been discussed before could be regarded as spam, and it could result to your XP being deducted or a possible forum ban, which in your case (the creator of the thread, specifically @legendxx) is possible. Considering that you're placing multiple and unnecessary comments at the same time, such as "yep", "you right" and "ok thanks" that should even be kept to yourself could also be regarded as spam. You are focusing on how to gain exp but you're neglecting the basic rules that gamehag has given. It is very obvious that you haven't read the forum rules yet since you're new but you're not excluded for having to receive the consequences gamehag has to offer. I have reported you to the admins.



Cheers,

IIGalahadII