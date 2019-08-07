Step 1 press the community and click the article and click and any games and then leave a comment and done :D
or you can just be active on the forums.
You can get exp for commenting on forum and doing contracts.
This topic has been covered plenty of times already and it has become a common knowledege here in gamehag. Creating threads/topics that has been discussed before could be regarded as spam, and it could result to your XP being deducted or a possible forum ban, which in your case (the creator of the thread, specifically @legendxx) is possible. Considering that you're placing multiple and unnecessary comments at the same time, such as "yep", "you right" and "ok thanks" that should even be kept to yourself could also be regarded as spam. You are focusing on how to gain exp but you're neglecting the basic rules that gamehag has given. It is very obvious that you haven't read the forum rules yet since you're new but you're not excluded for having to receive the consequences gamehag has to offer. I have reported you to the admins.
Cheers,
IIGalahadII
Your reply doesn't even make sense to what I was explaining earlier. I doubt that you even understood it. How does your reply "being level 1" have to do with what I was explaining which just shortly implies that you were spamming comments and you will get your XP deducted and possibly get forum banned?
Being active not till the point of spamming should help. It's going to take time but hope it all works out
