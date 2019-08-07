oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem28
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem28
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem1,093
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem909
sanilkush33
sanilkush33
Gem231
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem855
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem31,500
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem608
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem20
Stałi
Stałi
Gem231
jackelineoliveira167
jackelineoliveira167
Gem231
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem2
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem56
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem732
Marcel Schmidt
Marcel Schmidt
Gem2,205
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem329
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem1,147
hanfred
hanfred
Gem56
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem31,500
Rain

Gem862

unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconamarica londan: chico ahhh aaa
unranked rank iconamarica londan: yoo
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: says im special
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: my mo m
AdminSwirfty: You should contact the offerwall's support for more information
unranked rank iconghmyrm: if an offer isn't showing up in offer history does that mean it won't credit
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

40

0/160

Back to General Discussions

How to get a xp

legendxx avatar

legendxx

August 7, 2019 at 05:08 PM

Step 1 press the community and click the article and click and any games and then leave a comment and done :D

legendxx avatar

legendxx

August 7, 2019 at 05:08 PM

It works promise :D

FaizKTG avatar

FaizKTG

August 7, 2019 at 05:20 PM

or you can just be active on the forums.

legendxx avatar

legendxx

August 7, 2019 at 05:21 PM

yep

legendxx avatar

legendxx

August 7, 2019 at 05:23 PM

you right

legendxx avatar

legendxx

August 7, 2019 at 05:23 PM

how do i get more xp ?

elfener99 avatar

elfener99

August 7, 2019 at 05:53 PM

You can get exp for commenting on forum and doing contracts.

legendxx avatar

legendxx

August 7, 2019 at 05:54 PM

ok thanks :D

IIGalahadII avatar

IIGalahadII

August 7, 2019 at 06:03 PM

This topic has been covered plenty of times already and it has become a common knowledege here in gamehag. Creating threads/topics that has been discussed before could be regarded as spam, and it could result to your XP being deducted or a possible forum ban, which in your case (the creator of the thread, specifically @legendxx) is possible. Considering that you're placing multiple and unnecessary comments at the same time, such as "yep", "you right" and "ok thanks" that should even be kept to yourself could also be regarded as spam. You are focusing on how to gain exp but you're neglecting the basic rules that gamehag has given. It is very obvious that you haven't read the forum rules yet since you're new but you're not excluded for having to receive the consequences gamehag has to offer. I have reported you to the admins.

Cheers,
IIGalahadII

legendxx avatar

legendxx

August 7, 2019 at 06:23 PM

huh??

legendxx avatar

legendxx

August 7, 2019 at 06:23 PM

im even level 1

IIGalahadII avatar

IIGalahadII

August 7, 2019 at 07:50 PM

Your reply doesn't even make sense to what I was explaining earlier. I doubt that you even understood it. How does your reply "being level 1" have to do with what I was explaining which just shortly implies that you were spamming comments and you will get your XP deducted and possibly get forum banned?

supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 7, 2019 at 07:59 PM

Being active not till the point of spamming should help. It's going to take time but hope it all works out

ravenfoe avatar

ravenfoe

August 8, 2019 at 06:17 AM

ake sense to what I was explaining earlier. I doubt that you even understood it. How does your reply "being level 1" have to do with what I was explaining which just shortly implies that you were spamming comments and you will get your XP deducted and possibly get forum banned?

thomas_bangalter avatar

thomas_bangalter

August 8, 2019 at 08:17 AM

It's that easy?

zxcvcvsdvs avatar

zxcvcvsdvs

August 8, 2019 at 10:36 AM

你们在说些什么，xp重要吗

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy