Well if you want more information hust leave a comment and like it.Roblox is very fun gmae but sometimes it can cause a virus and it could damage you device so be careful.Roblox first player name is John Doe.Roblox is the richest guy in roblox and second is Linmon99 but i think so he is banned.Never ever call roblox for robux it could be dangerous.Bye guys.
Roblox can't give you a virus, only download fake version or free robux scams will give your viruses. John Doe isn't the first roblox play Admin was but hope you learn some new stuff.
Roblox can't give you a virus, only download fake version or free robux scams will give your viruses. John Doe isn't the first roblox