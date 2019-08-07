oliwierkleist
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 7, 2019 at 10:07 AM

Well if you want more information hust leave a comment and like it.Roblox is very fun gmae but sometimes it can cause a virus and it could damage you device so be careful.Roblox first player name is John Doe.Roblox is the richest guy in roblox and second is Linmon99 but i think so he is banned.Never ever call roblox for robux it could be dangerous.Bye guys.

SPEHL1999 avatar

SPEHL1999

August 7, 2019 at 10:34 AM

ты кто такой

ilhan309 avatar

ilhan309

August 7, 2019 at 11:41 AM

roblox very good game

AsgeroFF avatar

AsgeroFF

August 7, 2019 at 11:57 AM

Roblox very good gameee

jamroblocs avatar

jamroblocs

August 7, 2019 at 12:24 PM

Roblox can't give you a virus, only download fake version or free robux scams will give your viruses. John Doe isn't the first roblox play Admin was but hope you learn some new stuff.

SPEHL1999 avatar

SPEHL1999

August 7, 2019 at 12:52 PM

рашвимлвимп

AsgeroFF avatar

AsgeroFF

August 7, 2019 at 02:03 PM

Roblox can't give you a virus, only download fake version or free robux scams will give your viruses. John Doe isn't the first roblox

KatletaToot avatar

KatletaToot

August 7, 2019 at 07:02 PM

ruskinikola05 avatar

ruskinikola05

August 7, 2019 at 07:07 PM

how to get free robux???

ruskinikola05 avatar

ruskinikola05

August 7, 2019 at 07:07 PM

on this site maybe

