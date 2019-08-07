colors Felicez
Back to War Thunder

3rd task warthunder

Ptrsk avatar

Ptrsk

August 7, 2019 at 04:32 AM

please do i have to buy 150 GE in order to complete last task..???

evos_bro_gamer_pro avatar

evos_bro_gamer_pro

August 9, 2019 at 12:48 AM

idk, just buy it from the store, idk its pretty pointless, just move on to anothergame

02mate02 avatar

02mate02

August 9, 2019 at 01:38 PM

do the tutorials in the game they give u 300 GE

Szemcsi avatar

Szemcsi

August 9, 2019 at 02:24 PM

No, if you complete the tutorials in the game you will be rewarded with Golden Eagles

Ptrsk avatar

Ptrsk

August 9, 2019 at 04:18 PM

Thats what i am saying so if i earn golden eagles normally then it will work

ayysid avatar

ayysid

August 9, 2019 at 05:46 PM

no, you do not have to buy them, just do tutorials and you will earn them.

iMiFix avatar

iMiFix

August 10, 2019 at 07:56 PM

No, if you complete the tutorials in the game you will be rewarded with Golden Eagles

p_ avatar

p_

August 10, 2019 at 09:48 PM

wowww this game is pretty awsommm:heart_eyes:

qebap3 avatar

qebap3

August 12, 2019 at 02:25 AM

Wowwwwww

qebap3 avatar

qebap3

August 12, 2019 at 02:31 AM

Nice its

qebap3 avatar

qebap3

August 12, 2019 at 02:31 AM

Thaks for

qebap3 avatar

qebap3

August 12, 2019 at 02:32 AM

Wow

qebap3 avatar

qebap3

August 12, 2019 at 02:32 AM

Game is good

whisper2 avatar

whisper2

August 12, 2019 at 03:33 PM

You can get overall 240 GE from doing all the tutorials. It should be more than enough to get you the 3rd reward

Juhisjuu avatar

Juhisjuu

February 29, 2020 at 11:36 PM

wegf43wg243t4 avatar

wegf43wg243t4

March 2, 2020 at 01:16 AM

wegf43wg243t4 avatar

wegf43wg243t4

March 2, 2020 at 01:17 AM

letsgoterrordrome avatar

letsgoterrordrome

March 2, 2020 at 07:54 AM

idk how to do it

SebastianVisniak avatar

SebastianVisniak

March 7, 2020 at 07:52 PM

just do all tutorials

Khalni avatar

Khalni

March 7, 2020 at 10:19 PM

its so difficult...

YATALAX avatar

YATALAX

March 8, 2020 at 10:35 AM

I spent like 3 hours for it

jvllyan1 avatar

jvllyan1

March 9, 2020 at 10:07 PM

It is quite simple to get those eagles, you just have to perform the different tutorials that appear in the upper right corner, with them you can earn more than 200 free eagles in a few minutes.

MasterJayy420 avatar

MasterJayy420

March 26, 2020 at 10:31 PM

I LIKE THIS GAME

OhGodME avatar

OhGodME

March 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM

its a great game but 3rd one is pointless

Firestarter_G4 avatar

Firestarter_G4

March 27, 2020 at 10:51 PM

that's interesting

