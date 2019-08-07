please do i have to buy 150 GE in order to complete last task..???
idk, just buy it from the store, idk its pretty pointless, just move on to anothergame
do the tutorials in the game they give u 300 GE
No, if you complete the tutorials in the game you will be rewarded with Golden Eagles
Thats what i am saying so if i earn golden eagles normally then it will work
no, you do not have to buy them, just do tutorials and you will earn them.
wowww this game is pretty awsommm:heart_eyes:
You can get overall 240 GE from doing all the tutorials. It should be more than enough to get you the 3rd reward
I spent like 3 hours for it
It is quite simple to get those eagles, you just have to perform the different tutorials that appear in the upper right corner, with them you can earn more than 200 free eagles in a few minutes.
its a great game but 3rd one is pointless