I didn't get my gems

Psonbre I don't understannd how do we get gems from this game

boterducky_csgopointscom So sad can we i hit 50 like sad xd





HbGemz did receive mine either

donviber76 same here tho but it is nice game



jane_harry same dudr but it is ok

duckbean lol idk how to get gems either

AHegyiBolcs Maybe you should write to the support and they will help to you.

yashreyli maybe take help from support