Is CSGO a Great Game.

HackBoy22 avatar

HackBoy22

June 15, 2017 at 03:29 PM

Should I buy The Game?
xerkz123 avatar

xerkz123

June 15, 2017 at 04:26 PM

It depends on your opinion.
HackBoy22 avatar

HackBoy22

June 15, 2017 at 07:12 PM

thanks..
Wintertime00 avatar

Wintertime00

June 21, 2017 at 01:51 AM

You should on Steam Summer Sales when its cheapest. The game is pretty alright and the community can be toxic or great at times. Overall its a great game if you have or make friends on CSGO.
Mrcheveuxlong avatar

Mrcheveuxlong

June 22, 2017 at 10:07 PM

yes you should buy it but its very addictive in my opinion !
HackBoy22 avatar

HackBoy22

June 23, 2017 at 06:04 AM

Thx Guys!
DenvonthePro avatar

DenvonthePro

June 23, 2017 at 07:38 PM

YES, it is a GREAT CHEAP GAME. You should buy it
WATCH OUT FOR TOXIC COMMUNITY
OmerY0304 avatar

OmerY0304

June 24, 2017 at 10:52 AM

yes

HackBoy22 avatar

HackBoy22

June 25, 2017 at 09:20 AM

TY Dude

Denvon avatar

Denvon

June 26, 2017 at 04:04 PM

Yes it is the best game I ever played
willson avatar

willson

June 27, 2017 at 01:40 AM

hi every one
willson avatar

willson

June 27, 2017 at 01:41 AM

it the best game ever
willson avatar

willson

June 27, 2017 at 01:41 AM

played

Edd00 avatar

Edd00

July 13, 2017 at 07:43 PM

Oh yeah
HerojLyra avatar

HerojLyra

December 29, 2018 at 06:50 PM

Its free now. Id download it
RetroSS avatar

RetroSS

December 29, 2018 at 07:06 PM

Guys, do you think that premium members should deserve much more?
han183 avatar

han183

December 30, 2018 at 12:38 AM

yeah Cs;go paid players should get much more then a badge
LirCZE avatar

LirCZE

December 30, 2018 at 12:41 AM

Its not just badge, free players cant get skins, cases and those stuff, but still it means players who bought the game pay more for unlockin chests..
kissssik avatar

kissssik

December 31, 2018 at 09:29 PM

yes


yes
deni111BG avatar

deni111BG

January 1, 2019 at 01:02 AM

No thre are better games
kakashi9 avatar

kakashi9

July 16, 2019 at 02:13 PM

kakashi9 avatar

kakashi9

July 16, 2019 at 02:13 PM

kakashi9 avatar

kakashi9

July 16, 2019 at 02:13 PM

SmallBow avatar

SmallBow

July 16, 2019 at 06:06 PM

yes it is. love it.
_27979 avatar

_27979

July 16, 2019 at 06:14 PM

игракрутая
12345
