Is CSGO a Great Game.

It depends on your opinion.
You should on Steam Summer Sales when its cheapest. The game is pretty alright and the community can be toxic or great at times. Overall its a great game if you have or make friends on CSGO.
yes you should buy it but its very addictive in my opinion !
YES, it is a GREAT CHEAP GAME. You should buy it
WATCH OUT FOR TOXIC COMMUNITY
Yes it is the best game I ever played
Its free now. Id download it
Guys, do you think that premium members should deserve much more?
yeah Cs;go paid players should get much more then a badge
Its not just badge, free players cant get skins, cases and those stuff, but still it means players who bought the game pay more for unlockin chests..
