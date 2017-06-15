Is CSGO a Great Game.

HackBoy22 Should I buy The Game?

xerkz123 It depends on your opinion.

HackBoy22 thanks..

Wintertime00 You should on Steam Summer Sales when its cheapest. The game is pretty alright and the community can be toxic or great at times. Overall its a great game if you have or make friends on CSGO.

Mrcheveuxlong yes you should buy it but its very addictive in my opinion !

HackBoy22 Thx Guys!

DenvonthePro YES, it is a GREAT CHEAP GAME. You should buy it

WATCH OUT FOR TOXIC COMMUNITY

OmerY0304 yes





HackBoy22 TY Dude





Denvon Yes it is the best game I ever played

willson hi every one

willson it the best game ever

willson played





Edd00 Oh yeah

HerojLyra Its free now. Id download it

RetroSS Guys, do you think that premium members should deserve much more?

han183 yeah Cs;go paid players should get much more then a badge

LirCZE Its not just badge, free players cant get skins, cases and those stuff, but still it means players who bought the game pay more for unlockin chests..

kissssik yes





yes



deni111BG No thre are better games

SmallBow yes it is. love it.