What's your favorite tank in WoT?

s1na I like all German and Russian tanks

polarisnet I like American



AtomyTv Me too I like American

OWB69 P35t/Valentine/Excelsior/Cromwell/M10/Jagdpanzer serial is the best for me..

DragonBalkan777 is4?





DragonBalkan777 st 2 and foch b

Yr4653 I don't know which tank is best country tanks is so hard.

Nikita_Master209 крутоарктав

Bradleygauthier I like American mediums and American heavys. especialy the Sherman

VtuberSimper I like the Swedish line, with Kranvagn and Strv 103B. Strv has the best 105mm gun i have used.

RIGO1 tiger and E50M

arnostcze Tiger and all german tanks

milan_jagodic1 progeto 65



samuel_zubek My favourite tank in wot is probably E100 tier X and tier VIII tiger 2 thats mine

artem_6 OI, T34, amx12t

general_tornike_eristavi i really love this game so much