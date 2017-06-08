Should you buy CS:GO?

s1na YES! It's one of the best and most popular games right now!

TKYT Obiviously its a great game

HackBoy22 Yes Dude

Wintertime00 :grinning:Yes its great and the most popular PC fps.

Sensate Well worth the purchase!

Payton1337 Yes!!

8shai7 y yes yea yehe and stufff

KeryGery Yes m8!

OmerY0304 yes

noahohh Yeah, its very addicitve and also very competitive.

Squishytoast1 $15

SuicidalBoy yeeeees





SashAttack CSGO is a very fun game but take note it takes alot of skill and isnt as fast paced as most fps games

Edd00 Why not

nerospecial I already buy it but for the people who not YOU REALY NEED TO buy it

tunaosabesqueme_tunaosabesqueme You should buy it as it is one of the best FPS shooters on the PC market.

abhishek_nani yes u must

Peppersprayer Yeah why not...... i dont now

YabbinGR Yes

huydcba you should wait for the steam autumn sale

Berke5335 YEEES !

AllHailRevolvers Even off sale I have sunk over 1400 hours. It's so fun although I do recommend trying to find friends to make it last.

ValkataV YEAH is soo good game

SunSet_TR Oyun güzel.