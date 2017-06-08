Should you buy CS:GO?

YES! It's one of the best and most popular games right now!
Obiviously its a great game
:grinning:Yes its great and the most popular PC fps.
y yes yea yehe and stufff
Yeah, its very addicitve and also very competitive.
CSGO is a very fun game but take note it takes alot of skill and isnt as fast paced as most fps games
I already buy it but for the people who not YOU REALY NEED TO buy it
You should buy it as it is one of the best FPS shooters on the PC market.
Yeah why not...... i dont now
you should wait for the steam autumn sale
Even off sale I have sunk over 1400 hours. It's so fun although I do recommend trying to find friends to make it last.
