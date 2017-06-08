Rain

Gem9

unranked rank iconlurepartygofest: ya
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: hii
unranked rank iconJackman Skin: Meoe
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem111 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: what's up guys
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Cash emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can cashout Roblox gift cards via Lootpay
unranked rank iconGabriel: How y buy robux guys
unranked rank iconskrt: ratJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hi
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem132 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: hi
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: @Fakk Nika scammed xD Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconZandrex: potato
unranked rank iconSwaz: ej
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem107 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: chill out bro
unranked rank iconIstván Molnár: hi
unranked rank iconКирилл: xf
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: sss
unranked rank iconSimm: Or payouts instant on here
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Should you buy CS:GO?

s1na avatar

s1na

June 8, 2017 at 08:54 PM

YES! It's one of the best and most popular games right now!
TKYT avatar

TKYT

June 15, 2017 at 12:53 PM

Obiviously its a great game
HackBoy22 avatar

HackBoy22

June 15, 2017 at 03:28 PM

Yes Dude
Wintertime00 avatar

Wintertime00

June 21, 2017 at 01:51 AM

:grinning:Yes its great and the most popular PC fps.
Sensate avatar

Sensate

June 22, 2017 at 05:33 PM

Well worth the purchase!
Payton1337 avatar

Payton1337

June 22, 2017 at 06:13 PM

Yes!!
8shai7 avatar

8shai7

June 22, 2017 at 08:31 PM

y yes yea yehe and stufff
KeryGery avatar

KeryGery

June 23, 2017 at 05:12 PM

Yes m8!
OmerY0304 avatar

OmerY0304

June 24, 2017 at 10:50 AM

yes
noahohh avatar

noahohh

June 27, 2017 at 03:35 PM

Yeah, its very addicitve and also very competitive.
Squishytoast1 avatar

Squishytoast1

June 28, 2017 at 04:25 PM

$15
SuicidalBoy avatar

SuicidalBoy

July 2, 2017 at 02:21 PM

yeeeees

SashAttack avatar

SashAttack

July 2, 2017 at 07:10 PM

CSGO is a very fun game but take note it takes alot of skill and isnt as fast paced as most fps games
Edd00 avatar

Edd00

July 5, 2017 at 06:51 PM

Why not
nerospecial avatar

nerospecial

July 23, 2017 at 04:09 AM

I already buy it but for the people who not YOU REALY NEED TO buy it
tunaosabesqueme_tunaosabesqueme avatar

tunaosabesqueme_tunaosabesqueme

August 5, 2017 at 06:20 PM

You should buy it as it is one of the best FPS shooters on the PC market.
abhishek_nani avatar

abhishek_nani

August 13, 2018 at 04:47 PM

yes u must
Peppersprayer avatar

Peppersprayer

August 14, 2018 at 03:15 AM

Yeah why not...... i dont now
YabbinGR avatar

YabbinGR

August 15, 2018 at 01:44 AM

Yes
huydcba avatar

huydcba

August 22, 2018 at 09:49 AM

you should wait for the steam autumn sale
Berke5335 avatar

Berke5335

August 22, 2018 at 01:05 PM

YEEES !
AllHailRevolvers avatar

AllHailRevolvers

August 22, 2018 at 05:58 PM

Even off sale I have sunk over 1400 hours. It's so fun although I do recommend trying to find friends to make it last.
ValkataV avatar

ValkataV

August 24, 2018 at 06:19 AM

YEAH is soo good game
SunSet_TR avatar

SunSet_TR

August 24, 2018 at 03:22 PM

Oyun güzel.
bapum avatar

bapum

August 25, 2018 at 06:15 PM

:grinning:Yes its great and the most popular PC fps.

1234
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Should you buy CS:GO? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag