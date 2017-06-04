Rain

Gem15

unranked rank iconGoogle Favoriti: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version) g
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cash emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem30 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: gun mij 5000 edel stenen
AdminJoshverd: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: hoi
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: a lot of new offerwalls app
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: powodzenia
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: good luck
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem180 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconGabriel: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hello
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: vvg
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: alguien que me de 5 reales?
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: plsss
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem17 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: EZ emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkacper.augustyn88: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Hola causas
unranked rank iconZandrex: hola causa
Need advice?

Siztap avatar

Siztap

June 4, 2017 at 12:02 AM

I am League of Legends player who is currently in Diamond ELO I have about 4 years experience and i would like to share it with you all. If you have any questions just comment down bellow.
SYNDS avatar

SYNDS

June 6, 2017 at 12:32 AM

You should probably main 2 or 3 champions to get better at the game siztap. Other than that its not much help i can give you with the little information you have given.
cosmin_ionut_lipsa avatar

cosmin_ionut_lipsa

June 25, 2017 at 03:00 AM

Do u think a certain time of the day improve your game,or more importantly for the low elo, what do u do with a team who 's very toxic and wont listen to you for a second or trying to follow objectives,looking forward for an aswer,Thank you

Hell4life avatar

Hell4life

July 25, 2017 at 08:06 PM

nah
DeduleStapa avatar

DeduleStapa

September 10, 2017 at 03:39 PM

If you want to get out of bronze or silver you have to main atleast 2 champions which ones could be taken to 2 different lanes. Allso you have to play normals if you are struggling with cs or map awareness there is more important thing that most of the people are greedy of kills that a huge problem allso so if its getting away dont chase and dont dive just leave it and get back to farming cs becouse cs is more inportant than kills allso assists are good too if you playing like quinn top or jungl becouse she has a huge mobility she can roam from mid to bot. Tip: If you are roaming other lanes make sure you pushed your lane all the way to the enemys tower. ;) gl guys hf.
Keyoxys avatar

Keyoxys

September 12, 2017 at 12:25 AM

Buy skins. It's a pay to win game.
Tevy avatar

Tevy

September 27, 2018 at 04:59 AM

1. Do NOT become a one-trick-pony. It may seem like a good idea, and yes, in a few ways it is, but it's best off to have one or two champions that you're incredibly comfortable with. You should be comfortable with having the ability to play numerous champions with similar kits, in case of your champion being banned or picked by another. Sometimes it's better to be a meta-slave, sometimes it's not. Play with who you are the most comfortable with and who you like the most rather than what everyone else is playing (unless you like doing that)
Tevy avatar

Tevy

September 27, 2018 at 05:00 AM

Rather than trying to spend money on RP to get skins and such, I'd say test your luck in chests. It's more difficult, yes, but it's still free, and you lose no money if your account gets banned. You can also grind gems for some RP on Gamehag.
mb.rider avatar

mb.rider

September 28, 2018 at 06:43 PM

#Tevy you are absolutlely right.. i stuck like a glue on a one champion and that cost me a lot later when i start to play with other champions. Was using Ashe and Mordekaise...
Prasa avatar

Prasa

November 19, 2018 at 04:17 PM

20000000iq coments but iam not here
Realiai_Sureliai avatar

Realiai_Sureliai

July 13, 2019 at 07:47 PM

best way to climb the ladders??
charfoxx avatar

charfoxx

July 13, 2019 at 09:57 PM

i hate
no one
warlocklordd avatar

warlocklordd

July 15, 2019 at 02:38 PM

best tactic is watching tournoments and playing meta champs
GATX avatar

GATX

July 15, 2019 at 04:16 PM

dont spend a lot of time on t he game cos u will regret it (:
DreamH avatar

DreamH

August 27, 2019 at 04:56 PM

dont spend money spend sh
nikitik333333 avatar

nikitik333333

August 27, 2019 at 04:59 PM

lens1910 avatar

lens1910

August 28, 2019 at 01:28 AM

You should be comfortable with having the ability to play numerous champions with similar kits, in case of your champion being banned or picked by another
Need advice? - League of Legends Forum on Gamehag