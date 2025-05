Mortal Kombat Mobile Подробный обзор

andrey_sokol

Previously, the game was not bad until update 4.0 from now on, the game is constantly trying to let you down for donations. Since update 4.2.0, numerous bans have begun. Absolutely any person can be banned, especially if you play in the Faction Wars, and someone complained about you, without checking you will be banned. Banyat constantly at any time. They put the game, instead of entertainment, as work. To be banned later. There is no use from the support service, they only write an unsubscribe, and that's it. The terms of use of the service, void, protect only the company, and the company and the developers are not responsible for anything. The appeal of the ban is answered with replies. When asked about the evidence of the use of the exploit, they immediately begin to ignore. And they stop responding. I DO NOT RECOMMEND IF YOU ARE A BEGINNER TO START PLAYING THIS GAME! You will encounter diamond characters not dropping, or tower equipment partially not dropping as the game becomes a donation dump. And the benefits are given to donations. If your child plays this game, do not link your card to your account! The developers' greed is off the charts, the prices are not adequate, and the lack of good competition, gives the developers what they want. The game uses the casino method, by changing the percentages and the chance of characters and equipment falling out.





Moreover, the company does not protect the players, but does everything possible to get as many donations as possible. Donat has become the main incentive to play Mortal Kombat mobile since update 4.2