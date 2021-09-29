Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

EarnNewsThe Forgotten City: best time-loop story
By: Gamehag on September 29, 2021
(54 ratings)
The Forgotten City: best time-loop story

The Forgotten City: best time-loop story

An article-analysis of one of the best representatives of detective games.

The trend for mechanics and time travel stories seems to me to be equally curious and overused. This concept is literally created for an interactive format: no other medium can unleash its potential in the way that games can. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Braid, The Sexy Brutale, Outer Wilds, the first season of Life is Strange, the cycle of visual novels Zero Escape, Deathloop, even the domestic "Anabiosis" - in skillful hands, experiments with space and time give an unforgettable experience. But in the hands of the inept or lazy, who are much more common, they cause indescribable melancholy. There is no need to look far for examples: the recent Twelve Minutes, with its three-hour timekeeping, manages to bore to tears, ruining all good ideas and acting with a lousy performance.
However, this summer, The Forgotten City, a detective set in the entourage of ancient Rome from the independent studio Modern Storyteller, has been added to the piggy bank of successful experiments. Given the modest budget and tiny development team, I didn't expect much success from him - and as a result, I discovered one of the best story games in the genre. And now I hope to open it to you, because such things do not come out every day.
The Forgotten City: one of the best time-loop detectives
Memento mori
If you've ever wondered about custom mods for Skyrim, The Forgotten City might sound suspiciously familiar. In 2015, long before the evolution into an independent game, the project of the future studio Modern Storyteller (or rather, its founder, James Pearce) was released as a free modification on the Nexus Mods platform. The audience, like the press, greeted her extremely warmly. For an idea brought to life by just one self-taught developer, the original The Forgotten City turned out to be very, very worthy. Pierce single-handedly thought through the game design and code, brought in voice actors and even attended to the recording of the orchestral soundtrack, and the detective script he wrote was recognized by the Australian Writers Guild. In short, an impressive result for a beginner who came to the gaming industry without experience, straight from corporate jurisprudence.
Now, six years later, Pierce has assembled a small team of like-minded people and returned to the original idea in order to rethink and develop it to the scale of an independent work. The events of the "new" The Forgotten City unfold in our time: the main character wakes up on the banks of the Tiber River, from which he was pulled out by a mysterious stranger in a black jacket with a hood. He does not remember exactly how he got here, but there is no time to understand what happened, because the savior immediately asks to return the favor: to find her comrade, who went to a nearby cave an hour ago and has not yet returned. In this inconspicuous place, the ruins of an unknown ancient Roman settlement are allegedly hidden. Who knows what treasures and dangers might lie there?

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy