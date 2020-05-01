Talking about the latest update in CSGO (part 2)

Hello everyone! Due to some technical errors, I couldn't post the CSGO's 16th April update so far. I hope that you can understand.

Now about the update. It comes with a lot of changes, but the most interesting ones are for these two maps: Vertigo and Train, besides the other changes for other maps,(even a Danger Zone one, called Jungle) and other ones for gameplay, UI, music, and MISC. I here have to inform you about the changes, also with screenshots (originally taken from my computer, even the article's one which shows the most important part of the update, at least from my point of view) and share my opinion with you about these features. Enjoy!

I'm gonna start with the changes that don't include some map modifications, more exactly, with the music part. A new Masterminds music Music Kit box has been added, available in regular and StatTrak™ variants, and contains 7 new music kits:-Tree Adams and Ben Bromfield, M.U.D.D. FORCE-Sam Marshall, Bodacious-Tim Huling, Neo-Noir- Austin Wintory, Bahram-Matt Levine, Drifter-Daniel Sadowski, Eye of the Dragon-Dren, Gunman Taco TruckAbout MISC,2/3 changes are bug fixes, but the last one says that the Events tab of the Watch menu will also present online competitions.Also, in the UI domain, you can now see the crosshairs of the other players when you spectate them, copy their crosshairs through the scoreboard (if you want, of course) and also, you can now listen to music kit MVP anthem when inspecting music kits, nice features if you ask me.And finally, for the general gameplay, a one vs one warm-up area has been added for Vertigo and Train wingman mode. I hope that this feature will also be applied to the other wingman maps. Also, a new weapon parameter has been added for Deagle, called "inaccuracy jump apex" and set to 331.55 (I don't know what this means).Now let's continue with the map changes.I'm gonna start with the map with the least modifications, on Chlorine. In my opinion, the most "important" feature in this update is the lights of the B site are brighter, but I can't see any change. Do you see it?Also, I've seen that the floating displacement has been removed near CT spawn, it's nice that a bug has been fixed.And finally, a visual rework of base textures has been made to help visibility. Okay, why not?Now let's continue with Jungle. Some bugs have been fixed, more exactly, some community reported ones and a collision mesh of solar battery model,some new locations have been added, such as more crates on some specific regions of the map and a new house near the Radio Tower. Also, the texture from the tablet's minimap has been updated the fences' holes have been removed. (I think that next time I shouldn't put anymore such insignificant features, should I?)On Anubis, most of the changes are clipping and bug fixes, but two of the features are the most interesting ones in my opinion. They are:-The bomb's radius has been increased to 450 (before it was 400)-Because of the navigation improvements, bots will now know how to drop down areas (so Valve made the bots smarter on this map, good)And in the end, I left what was best. The updates for Vertigo and Train. These maps have in my opinion, and probably not the only mine, the maps with the most significant features from this update. I'm gonna start with Train:-The pigeons from Ivy have been moved (no one knows where), so they are not longer visible from the CT side of Ivy.-A new collision model on dumpsters has been found around the map (I hope that it has also been fixed).-Two features for the oil train from B site:Its scaffolding is now brighter and the incapacity of walking off top of the ladder has been fixed.The last feature: And finally, let's talk about Vertigo. As you've probably seen, or not, this is the map that comes with the most numerous and significant features, and I will show you why.Now let's talk about the last map, Vertigo.As you've probably seen, or not, this is the map that comes with the most numerous and significant features, and I will show you why.1.A new aspect for the B site. Look:What do you think about it?2. The "window" that could take you on B site before, now is gone, as you've probably noticed from the previous photo, but let me show you a better view:But fortunately, now you can get to the B site by using that platform from the right side of the picture.3. If you look at the right side of the last picture, you will notice that the entrance for B site from that part of the view, has been replaced with this one from the middle of the photo. What do you think about it?4. Now wingman Vertigo is for B site, probably because it contains more changes than he A site.These are the only changes for A site:A metal fence (that, fortunately, reduces the damage got from wall bangs) and a banner.And the Vertigo's wingman mode also contains a 1v1 warmup area, which looks like this:Well, that's all! I hope that you enjoyed this article. Thanks for reading!