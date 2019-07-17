string_nolr510
EarnNewsStranger Things: The game
By: Gamehag on July 17, 2019
(12 ratings)
Stranger Things: The game

Stranger Things: The game

If you are a fan of stranger things series from Netflix, this game would be so much entertaining for you.

Spoiler Alert: If you didn't watch the show, please do not read this article maybe the pictures reveal some parts of the story.

If you didn't watch the third season or you didn't watch the show, you shouldn't play this game. If you didn't watch Netflix's stranger things, I highly recommend it to you. Creating movies based on video games or vice versa, This is becoming a tradition among the filmmakers and gaming studios. From the long history of these works, we could say most of them failed badly, games that were made from movies or the movies that were based on a video game. Assassin's Creed and the world of warcraft are one of many.

Stranger Things: The game

The first episode of The Stranger Things was so brilliant at the beginning that amazed all the fans and critics of Netflix, actually, the excellent story of this series was so perfect that its third season broke the record of the viewers on Netflix. During E3 2019 and before the third season of Stranger Things, Netflix announced that BonusXP studio is on creating a video game based on the third season of this serial. Apparently when it comes to Netflix nothing is free and this game is a $20 game, so in this article, we will dig into the game and find out if this game worth of your money.

Story

The story of this game is exactly based on the story of the third season, so we will not argue about it in the article. The great ability of the producer of this game is they didn't even write a new event in this game the game is just the third season just from the gamer points of view and it is really astonishing. Many side missions are interesting in the beginning but become tedious at the end however for a fan of Stranger Things, It is an ideal with to walk in the Hawkins Town even if it is just wasting the time.

Gameplay

You are watching the characters from the isometric points of view, a famous genre of video games for these kinds of games. The game provides the player a huge area of Hawkins, players are free to walk everywhere they want, I can say a semi-open world map for the players, during your lurking around the Hawkins you will face so many creatures. Characters have the attack, defense, and special abilities, you can either attack your enemy with a simple attack or special attacks or even defend an incoming attack. Special abilities are limited to be used in the game only five times and can be recharged by drinking or eating.

Good & Bad

At the end of the story, it looks like the studio was in a hurry to deliver the game. Players face weak puzzles and tedious fights with enemies, however, all of this can be ignored because the game has an offline co-op mode. You can play with your friend on the same network and enjoy the game so much. The game itself from the graphic points of view and even, music is completely the good classic game from the 90s. The music is all this game needed which make the scary scenes so scary and fighting stages exciting for the player.

IfXTQrfNikLd1dWcImUQ8Z8v0EPcjN.webp

Conclusion

In the end, if you are a fan of this show and you have extra money to spend, I highly recommend this game, however, $20 is so much money for most of the people. For normal fans with a limited wage, I personally don't recommend this game. This game is available on all the platforms. You can play it on Xbox, Playstation 4, PC, Nintendo, Android, Ios, Mac.


yazdan.

