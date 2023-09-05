Starfield: Worth The Hype and Purchase?

The gaming world is abuzz with anticipation as Bethesda, the renowned developer behind titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4, gears up to launch its latest masterpiece, Starfield. With a legacy of delivering immersive open-world experiences, Bethesda's reputation precedes it. But is Starfield truly worth the purchase? In this article, we'll delve into the details of this highly anticipated space exploration RPG and help you decide whether it's a game you should add to your collection.

Exploring the Cosmos:



One of the most exciting aspects of Starfield is its promise of allowing players to explore space, encompassing a staggering 1000 different planets across 100 diverse star systems. This vast cosmic playground beckons adventurers to embark on epic journeys. However, it's crucial to note that these planets are not entirely handcrafted by developers; instead, they rely heavily on procedural generation. Unlike titles like No Man's Sky, which allow seamless planet-to-space transitions, Starfield requires a loading screen when entering planets. This could be a slight disappointment for those expecting complete seamlessness in their spacefaring experience.



Critical Acclaim:



As of writing this article on September 5, 2023, Starfield has received a preliminary Metacritic score of 88 on PC, indicating widespread positive reception from reviewers. Many critics have praised the game for its ambitious scope and captivating gameplay mechanics. Despite the loading screen issue, the overall experience seems to have won over the gaming community.







A Familiar Touch:



Starfield's introduction of numerous factions and a dynamic quest system bears resemblance to Bethesda's earlier successes, like Skyrim. The ability to join various factions and engage in quests adds depth and longevity to the game, ensuring there's always something to keep you occupied in this vast universe.





Customization and Construction:



One unique aspect of Starfield is the opportunity to build your own spaceship, piece by piece, and establish bases on different planets to exploit their resources. This crafting element adds a layer of complexity and personalization to the game, making it truly your own spacefaring adventure. The idea of resource gathering and base construction adds a level of depth to the gameplay that's sure to appeal to fans of the genre.









Aliens and Companions:



No spacefaring adventure is complete without encounters with extraterrestrial lifeforms. Starfield delivers on this front, introducing a variety of alien species to interact with and, perhaps, befriend or oppose. Additionally, the inclusion of companions, a feature familiar to Bethesda fans from previous titles like Fallout and Skyrim, adds depth to the game's narrative and offers opportunities for unique character dynamics.







A New IP:



Starfield represents a brand-new intellectual property (IP) from Bethesda, which is always an exciting prospect. With their track record of creating immersive worlds and memorable experiences, diving into a fresh universe crafted by this renowned developer is an enticing proposition.



Conclusion:



So, is Starfield worth purchasing? If you're a fan of Bethesda's previous works, enjoy expansive open-world RPGs, and relish the idea of exploring the cosmos, the answer is a resounding yes. Despite some technical limitations, the game's ambitious scope, critical acclaim, and the promise of endless adventures in space make it a compelling addition to your gaming library. So, strap in and prepare for an epic journey among the stars in Starfield, Bethesda's latest and potentially greatest creation.