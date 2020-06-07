Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - game review.

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom is an Action-RPG game that was developed by Enigami and published by Focus Home Interactive in 2017.

In the game, we have to fight against various creatures and find our best friend - Poky.

Story

Gameplay

Conclusion

In the beginning, we will hear a voice talking to our character. The creature that spoke to(the main character) is called Shiness - the spirit of Earth. According to the legend, the Shiness knew the way to the Lands of Life. That's the place where all creatures from any race could enjoy a peaceful life. Chido was considered an unusual being due to his ability to hear the spirit of Earth.A part of the story will show us two characters running in the rain. Their names are Kayenne and Rosalya. While both were running from the Adorya army, Rosalya fell on the ground. When she was about to get up, she and her friend saw a flying ship that belonged to Chido.The flying ship was out of control. The people that were present in it were Chido and his best friend -. It was moving that fast that Poky was scared for his life, which made him jump from the ship. The situation got that brutal that the ship crashed.When Chido woke up, he could hear the Shiness' voice talking to him.He was pretty lucky because he was alive. The first thing he thought of was his friend Poky. He noticed that Poky wasn't around, and that's how his journey started.In the game, we get into the role of a character that's calledWhen we start playing for the first time, we will land in a place that's known as Forest of Meonis. It looked peaceful, but there was a dark story behind it. Our mission in this game is to find our character's best friend -. On our way, we will be able to discover our new abilities. Our first discovery is the ability to summon rocks; we can throw them on places where we can't access or where we can't present.During our gameplay, we will find a chest that contains blue apples that have the magical ability to boost our life points.After some time, we will be able to fight different creatures. Our first opponents to defeat are called Kocli.They're pretty easy to defeat; they'll help us develop our dodging & sparring skills.Each time we beat them, we will receive experience which will help us advance to new levels.On our way, we will be able to interact with some characters that got lost in the area.After some time, we will see that Poky (Chido's best friend) has woken up. He didn't know what was happening around him. When he woke up, he was eating something. It wasn't something which usually someone could eat; it was an arm! When he noticed that he was enjoying the taste of bones, he was appalled. Before he stood up, he could see that the creature was upset because Poky ate his arm, and that's why he apologized. Since then, Poky started looking for Chido.I rate the game with 9/10, here's why:I liked the graphics in the game & the characters in it.There is something which I liked in the game; Chido's and Poki's strong friendship.Chido and Poky are different than each other. For example, Chido is more mature and open, while Poky is more shy and closed.The thing that makes this game great is the self-dedication of the main character to find his best friend.