Review: The Fall Part 2: Unbound

For three and a half years after the premiere of the first part of The Fall, platform-logic adventures with hermetic atmosphere and Metroidvania performance, the second part of this phantasmagoric puzzle finally arrived in front of us. John Warner, the author of the series, has not only given players a chance to play this game but has made evident efforts to make the other part new and original moments that deepen the story of artificial intelligence ARID. Freed from its limitations and duties, the self-evolving artificial intelligence of the ARID combat unit is at a kind of evolutionary crossroads. Does he escape from the world of Roboto logical aggressors and blasphemous scientific research facilities, or to adhere to the sporadic impulses that require her to discover the fate of her original beneficiary, Colonel Joseph?Regardless of what kind of decision is cooking in her head, her primary task will be to find and neutralize virtually real perpetrators who want to invade and poke new artificial intelligence. This will be done through two segments of the game, which are shifted, and they are drastically disproportionate in terms of quality, interestingness, scenarios, atmosphere, and final impression (and estimates). The first refers to the unquenchable and rigid platforming of some kind of virtual construction (like an ugly version of the digital challenge environment from, for example, the Assassin's Creed and Metal Gear games ). The design is basic and simple, it seems as if it is quickly enclosed in the editor as an early placeholder of the final levels. The character you take is moving and jumping, "fighting" is a storm with some security protocols in the form of aggressive stains and stains, and shooting into a security, colorful door to open, reminiscent of early 3D amateur hour games from the beginning of some of the last decades.

A sharp contrast is made up of segments in which you temporarily "jump" into control lines and the bodies of several robotic servers, using their programmed algorithms and behavior patterns to get closer to your enemies. A robotic butler, for example, cyclically repeats identical actions in a home whose long (long-dead) owners serve unreservedly, posing a task to the players to see the holes and inconsistencies in his routines. On that occasion, in a limited range, it is necessary to force him to act out of established patterns, at the same time intellectually overwhelming with him to convince him that such decisions are actually his idea.







A lonely ronin in this (sculpted) world like to meditate, contemplating over his artistic creations, or exercising with martial kata in his dojo bunker. You have more control over it, but you will continue to wrestle with his egos, which you need to bypass or deceive in order to use his body in the struggle with the legions of other ronin models (through effective action sequences, like prominent indie games whose name we can not remember). The third-manageable figure is a robotic blouse for "business escort and other needs", which needs to be implemented through a series of related birches, clubs, and sites of suspicious looks. The touchy places are inhabited by cynical men who will not be among the first to fall into the charm of a young lady, demanding creative thinking about how to extract what you need for further progress from them.









No matter which character you are leading at the moment, the detection of points of interest on the screen (as before) is only possible if you activate the light beam variant you are currently using (right-click). This involves spreading the light on the screen so that you do not miss something, with the unwanted turning of the character to the opposite side when you (non-existent) cursor move to the opposite side of the vertical axis. Tireless, tedious, boring, nervous and unnecessary when countless countless alternative ways this could have been done more elegantly.

