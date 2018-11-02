Review: The Fall Part 2: Unbound

A sharp contrast is made up of segments in which you temporarily "jump" into control lines and the bodies of several robotic servers, using their programmed algorithms and behavior patterns to get closer to your enemies. A robotic butler, for example, cyclically repeats identical actions in a home whose long (long-dead) owners serve unreservedly, posing a task to the players to see the holes and inconsistencies in his routines. On that occasion, in a limited range, it is necessary to force him to act out of established patterns, at the same time intellectually overwhelming with him to convince him that such decisions are actually his idea.
A lonely ronin in this (sculpted) world like to meditate, contemplating over his artistic creations, or exercising with martial kata in his dojo bunker. You have more control over it, but you will continue to wrestle with his egos, which you need to bypass or deceive in order to use his body in the struggle with the legions of other ronin models (through effective action sequences, like prominent indie games whose name we can not remember). The third-manageable figure is a robotic blouse for "business escort and other needs", which needs to be implemented through a series of related birches, clubs, and sites of suspicious looks. The touchy places are inhabited by cynical men who will not be among the first to fall into the charm of a young lady, demanding creative thinking about how to extract what you need for further progress from them.
No matter which character you are leading at the moment, the detection of points of interest on the screen (as before) is only possible if you activate the light beam variant you are currently using (right-click). This involves spreading the light on the screen so that you do not miss something, with the unwanted turning of the character to the opposite side when you (non-existent) cursor move to the opposite side of the vertical axis. Tireless, tedious, boring, nervous and unnecessary when countless countless alternative ways this could have been done more elegantly.Rate:7/10