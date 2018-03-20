Follow us on X for promo codes, news, and more, soon! https://x.com/GamehagEN

EarnNewsReview: Stick Hero
By: Gamehag on March 20, 2018
(1 ratings)
Review: Stick Hero

Over the past few years, mobile games have gone through a very solid evolutionary path - from "time kills" in the road / office / institute to almost full-fledged projects. "Almost" because the keyboard with the mouse or gamepad touchscreen you will not replace, whatever one may say. Nevertheless, such heavyweights as Modern Combat , Dead Trigger , Asphalt racing series , require concentration, relatively calm atmosphere and time. But the demand for light, simple games that help to pass 15 to 20 minutes in the subway, has not gone away, which is clearly evidenced by the popularity of Angry Birds . Recently, App Store replenished with a product called Stick Hero, which immediately received very good reviews. What attracted users the story of this little black man?

So, we need to help a small ninja to move from one bar to another. Below us, as it is easy to guess, the abyss, falling into which means imminent death. That's all. Yes, the distinguishing feature of Stick Hero can be considered minimalism. 

But this is by no means a reproach. After all, the main trump card Stick Hero - game mechanics. To our tiny character moved to the other side, you need to click on the screen. While the finger presses on the display, the crossbar is strictly vertical. Let go - it falls forward, forming a bridge to the next islet. And here success depends solely on your eye and response. Do not get or, conversely, make the transition is longer than at least a millimeter - everything, the hero flops down.

This is such a simple process. But simplicity here is very deceptive. For example, the memory is not worth counting - each time the game places the tabs of different widths in any order. 

As you pass, you can also collect bonuses in the form of cherries, and they, in turn, are exchanged for a new little man. But it is not easy to do this - the berries are located from the bottom, and by pressing, first move your ninja down, and then back up again. Our hero, unfortunately, runs perfectly, so that the time for gathering is estimated in milliseconds. Yes, you can "zadonatit." But then all interest is lost.

Stick hero will not cause you admiration. There will soon be real anger. First time to sweep at least half a dozen columns - it's almost a feat. The game is not crammed with unnecessary effects, complicated controls and the rest - there are only quality sounds and beautiful "backs." In other words, nothing is distracting from the task at hand. And it is thanks to this approach of developers that the main goal has been achieved - after each slap on the ground you grumble to yourself: "Well, one last time, and all" and again you will start collecting cherries. 

Rate: 7/10
