novice rank iconhanfred: during easter weekend?
novice rank iconhanfred: guess it hasnt been progressed yet?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: why?
unranked rank iconjohn ben: redemption is pending from 3 days
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
EarnNewsReview: Party Hard 2
By: Gamehag on November 1, 2018
(16 ratings)
Review: Party Hard 2

Review: Party Hard 2

Party Hard 2 is an independent video game released by tinyBuild, which combines strategy and stealth elements. You are a psychological killer. You just want to take a break. In the middle of the night, however, your neighbour is having an all-night party, so you decide to end the stupid party in your own way.Storyline


Quite a good plot, presenting the first part in flashback form. Unfortunately, all the animations of the past scenes are presented in static form rather than dynamic, which can not help but make people regret.

Visuals


Compared with a generation of rudimentary 2-D maps, this one becomes a 3-D bird's-eye view, which makes the details clearer and the map layers clearer, and the rich and diverse environment scenes also bring us a perfect game experience.

Luxurious night parties also have a strong visual impact. There is loud music, flashing lights under neon lights, and even a variety of people you can find: receptionists in rabbit dresses, runaways with bare arms, and even illegal chemical experiments in secret rooms. Researchers in white coats. All kinds of characters are in this fine pixel wind.

Gameplay



You can choose the difficulty of the game and the role you want to play at the beginning of the game (there are currently four optional roles). With the start of the animation, you need to be invisible to anyone (dead people don't speak, do they?). In the case of killing a target to unlock the next level. There are a lot of interactive props or objects in the game, so you can rack your brains to think about how to achieve your mission goals.

At the same time, there are many interesting interactions in the game: you can call the bear on the circus phone on the poster, get stunned by the guards, and then cause civil strife in the group, and even Easter egg: ''The Terminator''! Yes, that's right, it is the terminator who is too hard to kill.

But once someone witnesses your killing and you can't shut up immediately, you can choose to come back. This is the point that I want to make most of the game. I can run faster than an NPC or a policeman. Many times I can only desperately watch the passers-by NPC report to the police, and then I am handcuffed by the police... You let me run two more steps!

It even has a local cooperation mode, you can discuss with your friends how to split up the action, like a criminal gang, making the game more fun and exciting.

Verdict
+ Rich and varied props and a large number of interactive elements
+ Great soundtrack
+ Crafting system
- Lack of instructions for props, you have to figure out how to use it
- Story presentation is inconsistent

Party Hard 2 has made a qualitative leap in plot, picture, music and level of detail compared with the initial generation that was launched in 15 years even though there are still some minor flaws.

Rating: 8/10
Steam store: https://store.steampowered.com/app/572430/Party_Hard_2/

