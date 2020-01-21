Review of the game: Wolfenstein

So, we are again caught up with the Nazis in the dazed atmosphere of World War II. True, we've heard this story many times, but Wolfenstein is not just a classic game that glorifies heroism, teamwork or the ideal of freedom. Wolfenstein is a sci-fi FPS who offers motive of occultism and humor with great entertainment and fun between all realistic shoots on the market.







The story again puts us in the role of the American hero of Polish descent, William "B.J." Blazkowicza. BJ is murderous and skilled, and is therefore sent to the battlefield of the imaginary city of Isenstadt to explore the occult activities of the Nazis. Blazkowicz is already on the way to the city between two interest groups and is tasked with locating General Zetto and cleansing as many Nazi dusters as SS officers of the para-normal unit. And if all these soldiers and scientists are not there for no reason, BJ discovers when the mystical crystals, the second dimension, the superior experiments of the Germans and anything else, enter the scene.

GAMEPLAY



All these elements fit into the gameplay. However, Wolfenstein can play most of the time as a classic shooter, but the use of supernatural abilities becomes more and more necessary as the game comes to an end. But let's not move, let's start from the beginning. BJ, or player, can use several options through the so-called. Veil to gain an advantage over his enemy. The first option is the standard Veil, partially shifts the environment into the dimension of the black sun, enabling faster movement of the character, easier detection of the opponent, but also solving some puzzles. Of course, Veil can not be used infinitely, but it needs to be regenerated using energy sources scattered throughout the level. The second option is a well-known element of slowing down the time. Bullet-time seen in Time Shift, also serves to solve some puzzles.



The remaining two options only concern the fighting in the game. A defensive option creates an impenetrable shield around you and serves well in situations with a large number of opponents, while it offensively enhances the destructive power of your weapon. A large part of the game, BJ has the advantage of using Veil, but eventually encounters enemies who also use similar moves. Therefore, the fight is never boring, the action is not lacking and it is all priced with an excellent atmosphere.







Large plus SP campaigns are certainly numerous weapons and even more numerous enemies. Apart from the standard WW2 shooters, you will come up with exotic technology wonders such as Particle or Tesla Cannon. We reveal to you the discovery of their actions, and we will only say that the weapons are very interesting and destructive, which, combined with numerous animations of dying of the enemy, literally points to the indulgence of the game.



All weapons, as well as Veil capabilities, can be upgraded to several levels. You will recognize the upgrades visually and physically, and you will buy them, of course, using money. Specifically, the various items that bring you bonuses are scattered across levels. Although they are well hidden, they do not actually slow down the game too much, which means that the action does not suffer because of them.



As we mentioned, BJ on the road is a whole army of living and somewhat less alive Nacists and their 'Ibervonika'. Followed by the late Boss, each species is specific in its own way, and sometimes subjected to interesting executions. Levels where the ten-hour SP campaigns take place are also varied, but the fact is that more or less all are made by the same sample - some kind of underground laboratory, a portal for another dimension, or something similar is expected at each location. However, this does not mean that the game is predictable. Levels are not monotone, and their length is perfectly affected. Recording a position is done using a checkpoint system, which also contributes to the tension.





