Review Mulaka

The game is based entirely on ancient Mexican legends and stories , And the whole base of the gameplay, story, environment design and steps are based on these ancient myths.Players inare in the role of, and their main task is to destroy the evil and corruption that is increasing in different regions.Synopsis of the game I mentioned above,there is quite a direct reference to Tarahumara's legends and stories.Sukuruame uses its capabilities and abilities to destroy various enemies. You actually get a chance to travel as a hero , Save the world from destruction.The main character of the game always has a spear , which, according to legends and related stories, plays a significant role in the destruction of various enemies.In the battle of tone and from a distance, player can use two fast, low-power, or slow-moving and powerful enemies.The spear used by Sukuruame in addition to close combat and tone,it is also effective to use distance and you can throw spears,you can damaged enemies.Of course, it takes two to three seconds to re-release a new spear in the hands of the main character.The main character of the game over time is the ability to become a bird, a bear, and so on.That this deformation from the human form to the animal form,Solving various puzzles and puzzles and defeating enemies will help you. of course, the most commonly used bird , and it's the first feature that will be released almost the same early.Becoming a bear in a busy and difficult encounter will help you a lot.There are a lot of puzzles and puzzles in the game, which do not feel like the end of the game.In solving puzzles and riddles, the ability to become different animals as well as the various capabilities of the character of the game will determine a significant role.You also get a special feature with the progress of the game , With this feature, you'll be able to view another dimension.To complete a mission, you must defeat (victory) the desired bass in each area.Of course, the way to reach this bass is not available , As long as you find three magical stone keys, you can reach the desired bass.To get these three keys, you have to do different things.In some cases, helping people and doing side-ups lead to getting a rock key , or in other cases, kill enemies or solve some special puzzles for a magic stone key.After acquiring three keys, you can reach the main buss , and by defeating it you will go to the next area.In the graphic art sector, the game is really beautiful and eye-catching.Proper use of different colors, especially orange, yellow, red and green, has made the game world and different regions a beautiful, colorful and different colorful canvas.Game music has a lot to match with the weather,And the use of various local and musical instruments has created a fascinating match between the environment, the stages and the story of the game and music.PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.February 27, 2018: 19.99 $Hope you enjoy this game.