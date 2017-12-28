Review : F1 2014

F1 2014 is the sixth Formula One racing game developed and published by Codemasters under the licence of the 2014 Formula One Season. The game was developed using the proprietary EGO Engine 3.0 and was released for the Xbox 360, Playstation 3 and PC on 21st(NA), 17th(UK) and 16th(AUS) October 2014. The game received mixed reviews and as of now it sits on a 77 % positive rating on the Steam Store.



In order to stay on par with the real life Formula One 2014 season changes and regulation changes, codemasters F1 2014 featured a new revised engine with a different formula, that is introducing a new 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine that was adjoined with an ERS (Energy Recovery System) replacing KERS from 2013, which harvested energy from hot rear exhausts and brakes in the MGU-H Unit of the car. Whenever drivers applied brakes on corners and after long straights, energy harvested on the ERS automatically deployed energy and made the cars go even faster. Cars were incorporated with 8 semi-automatic gears, new taller rear wings for increased Drag Reduction system or DRS and lower Front wings with elongated noses at times. The F1 2014 game did not feature any classic car content pack like its predecessor but it still had the entire 2014 Formula 1 calender with all race events, teams and drivers. The Austrian Grand Prix was included in the calender after a ten year absence which is the home of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. The calender also saw the inclusion of the Russian Grand Prix track Sochi Autodrom, the first Russian Grand Prix to be held in Russia and the Hockenheimring German track returned to the calender after a one year absence.