EarnNewsRemnant: From the Ashes
By: Gamehag on August 29, 2019
(130 ratings)
Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes

INTRODUCTION

If you like to kill your enemies with a sword in a Souls-like game but also want to shoot them in the head with a gun at the same time, then Remnant: From the Ashes is the perfect game for you to enjoy. It's a 3rd person CO-OP Loot-Shooter game developed by Gunfire Games and published by Perfect World Entertainment. It was released in August 19th of 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game just surprisingly came out of nowhere overtaking Rocket League's place and listing itself on the top 10 most played games on Steam.

PLOT

Ubwg3Jtv8UTFrWDf4qpwSLrIUELRqJ.jpg

Remnant: From the Ashes takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by deadly monsters and creatures, forcing mankind to hide under shades. You are on a journey to save mankind as one of the last living remnants. Your job is to fight against evil roots and regain the lost humanity. And that's pretty much it, this is how the story goes until the end of the game.

Since it's a Souls-like game, you won't really care about the storyline that much to be honest.


GAMEPLAY

zARCoPvB74IIdKwFUDj7Rx8DxGyuys.jpg

The core gameplay mechanisms are very simple and easy to understand, but hard to master. Shooting the enemies are extremely satisfying. There are a variety of weapons and customizations. Each weapon has its own different mods that can grant you different abilities. It also changes fire rate, damage and how the gun fires.

You can craft weapons, gears and other items from different materials that you can gather from various places. You can also get higher quality materials by killing bosses. There are various kinds of enemies throughout the world. The enemy AI is pretty clever, especially in the higher difficulties.

o0ZMGwYc1dIT62GzMcLbN8IZA1p91u.jpg

The most interesting thing about the game that caught everyone's attention is the dynamically-generated environment system. Almost every environmental objects, portals and loots in the world change each time you play through them. Even the quests are also dynamically-generated. Enemies and bosses won't appear in the same place over and over instead, they will appear in random places. Beware when the next time you play the game from the beginning, because the bosses may not appear in the same place. It's completely unpredictable. This explains that the game has a lot of reply value.

The graphics somewhat looks similar to Darksiders III, which was also developed by Gunfire Games. The environment and character models are well designed. The enemy models are greatly detailed and creatively designed.


CONCLUSION

bxWLO3c9PAOvhGpV63A9dNqFjWcga2.jpg

Remnant: From the Ashes is an amazing loot shooter game, probably the best of this year. It's well balanced in almost every perspective. The game has gorgeous graphics, realistic animations, satisfying gameplay, awesome soundtracks and great character progression system. But most importantly the game has a ton of replay value. Overall it's a fine piece of art. I've seen many reviews about the game stating that it's similar to Destiny and Warframe. But, I didn't feel any of that. To me, it's a fresh new idea for live service souls-like games. It's currently on Steam only for $39.99. If you're already playing it then you know how much fun it is. If not, then I recommend you to go check it out, I can guarantee you that you'll have a lot of fun playing with your friends.

