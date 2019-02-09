Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

EarnNewsPortal-Review
By: Gamehag on February 9, 2019
(42 ratings)
Portal-Review

Portal-Review

Portal is a First-Person puzzle-platform game developed and published by Valve Corporation. It was released on October 10, 2007 (as a bundle package known as The Orange Box) for PC, PS4 and XBOX 360. Portal was also released for OS X, Linux, and Android. The series continues with  Portal 2. 
Portal is one of the best puzzle game that I ever played. It follows a very simple concept, you use a device called "the Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device" (aka Portal Gun) to create a portal between two flat planes. You can create two different portals marked as blue and orange. You must solve the puzzle given by an artificial intelligence named GLaDOS by using this portal gun so that you can receive the cake when all the puzzles are completed.


(Blue and Orange portals)

Gameplay:

In Portal, you'll play as Chell a silent protagonist and solve the challenges of each test chambers using the Portal Gun. The Portal Gun creates a connection between two different locations. The two different portals marked as two different colors, blue and orange. If the player enters through the blue portal she will exit through the orange portal and it will work the same on the orange portal. Only two portal can be created at once. If the player creates a new portal it will automatically replace the previous portal of the same color. Add game physics to this concept and some bizarre twists in geometry and gravity can occur. For example, in order to fly over a gap or some obstacle the player can jump down to a portal on the floor and emerge through a wall with the falling motion. It helps the player to launch objects or Chell over great distances.

Chell is equipped with mechanized heel springs so that she can fall from a great height without getting injured. But there are a few things that can be deadly for her. Such as the turret guns, toxic liquid, heavy objects falling at her through portals etc.

Portal has two additional game modes, The Challenge mode, and the Advanced mode. They can be unlocked by completing the main game.

Image result for Portal Chell
(Cell)

Story:

The game starts with the main protagonist Chell as she wakes up from a stasis bed. Then she receives instruction and warnings from GLaDOS (Genetic Lifeform and Disk Operating System)an artificial intelligence about the upcoming test chamber experience. The player must complete the test chamber to progress through the story. GLaDOS promises to reward Chell with cake if she completes all the test chambers.

As Chell was solving all the test chambers she finds out that there is no single trace of any humans. And while she was on her way through the maintenance areas sometimes she found graffiti messages which point in the right direction. She also finds "the cake is a lie." written all over the wall.

What does this mean?

Is GLaDOS playing with her??

What will Happen to Chell if she completes all the test chambers???

You must play the game to find out.


(Secret Chamber)

Characters:

  • Chell (Main protagonist)
  • GLaDOS (Antagonist)
  • Party Escort Bot
  • Doug Rattmann (Wall scribblings only)


Still Alive:

"Still Alive" is the closing credit song of Portal. It was written by was written by Jonathan Coulton and sung by GLaDOS (Ellen McLain). It is the best Video game theme song I've ever heard. To be honest, I was introduced to Portal because of this song.

Though Portal is smaller in length, it has an environment that is worth exploring.

I'll give it 9/10 and recommend you to play it if you haven't yet.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy