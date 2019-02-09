Portal-Review

Gameplay:



Story:

Characters:



Chell (Main protagonist)

GLaDOS (Antagonist)

Party Escort Bot

Doug Rattmann (Wall scribblings only)

Still Alive:



is a First-Person puzzle-platform game developed and published by Valve Corporation. It was released on October 10, 2007 (as a bundle package known as The Orange Box) for PC, PS4 and XBOX 360.was also released for OS X, Linux, and Android. The series continues withis one of the best puzzle game that I ever played. It follows a very simple concept, you use a device called "the Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device" (aka Portal Gun) to create a portal between two flat planes. You can create two different portals marked as blue and orange. You must solve the puzzle given by an artificial intelligence namedby using this portal gun so that you can receive the cake when all the puzzles are completed.(Blue and Orange portals)In, you'll play asa silent protagonist and solve the challenges of each test chambers using the Portal Gun. The Portal Gun creates a connection between two different locations. The two different portals marked as two different colors, blue and orange. If the player enters through the blue portal she will exit through the orange portal and it will work the same on the orange portal. Only two portal can be created at once. If the player creates a new portal it will automatically replace the previous portal of the same color. Add game physics to this concept and some bizarre twists in geometry and gravity can occur. For example, in order to fly over a gap or some obstacle the player can jump down to a portal on the floor and emerge through a wall with the falling motion. It helps the player to launch objects orover great distances.is equipped with mechanized heel springs so that she can fall from a great height without getting injured. But there are a few things that can be deadly for her. Such as the turret guns, toxic liquid, heavy objects falling at her through portals etc.has two additional game modes, The Challenge mode, and the Advanced mode. They can be unlocked by completing the main game.(Cell)The game starts with the main protagonistas she wakes up from a stasis bed. Then she receives instruction and warnings from(Genetic Lifeform and Disk Operating System)an artificial intelligence about the upcoming test chamber experience. The player must complete the test chamber to progress through the story.promises to rewardwith cake if she completes all the test chambers.Aswas solving all the test chambers she finds out that there is no single trace of any humans. And while she was on her way through the maintenance areas sometimes she found graffiti messages which point in the right direction. She also finds "the cake is a lie." written all over the wall.What does this mean?Isplaying with her??What will Happen toif she completes all the test chambers???You must play the game to find out.(Secret Chamber)"Still Alive" is the closing credit song of Portal. It was written by was written by Jonathan Coulton and sung by(Ellen McLain). It is the best Video game theme song I've ever heard. To be honest, I was introduced tobecause of this song.Though Portal is smaller in length, it has an environment that is worth exploring.I'll give it 9/10 and recommend you to play it if you haven't yet.