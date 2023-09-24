Payday 3: Flop or Redemption through Updates?

The highly anticipated release of "Payday 3" on September 21, 2023, generated significant buzz among fans of the heist-themed cooperative shooter franchise. Developed by Overkill Software and published by Starbreeze Studios, the game promised to be the sequel to the immensely popular "Payday 2." However, the reception has been mixed, leaving players wondering if future updates can save it from its current state.

A Troubled Reception

Upon its release, "Payday 3" encountered a turbulent reception, both from critics and the gaming community. Critics, as seen on Metacritic, handed out an average score of 70/100, indicating that there are aspects of the game that they appreciated. However, user reviews tell a different story, with a shockingly low score of 1.9/10, which raises serious concerns.





Diverging from Its Roots

One of the criticisms leveled at "Payday 3" is that it appears to have departed from the essence of its predecessor. "Payday 2" was celebrated for its unique heist experiences and rich content updates over the years. However, some players argue that the sequel feels more like a generic shooter, stripped of the distinctive features that made the franchise stand out. Some users say that the game got Call of Duty-ified with pointless attachments, skills, buffs and cons. It is also worth mentioning that the UI has been criticized for being of poor quality.







Gameplay and Connection Issues

Several gameplay and technical issues have been cited by players. First, "Payday 3" requires a constant internet connection, making it less accessible for players who prefer to go solo. Even when playing solo, the game remains online and does not allow for pausing, a feature that was notably present in "Payday 2." This means that when the server is down, you cannot even play the game solo, which many players find absurd.









Lack of Story and Cutscene Quality

Another point of contention is the absence of a compelling narrative in "Payday 3." While the game excels in its cooperative heist gameplay, it lacks a gripping storyline to engage players. Additionally, the quality of cutscenes has been criticized as being cartoonish, with some players finding them subpar compared to the few but well-executed cutscenes in "Payday 2." The cutscenes in the sequel are just static images, and the only thing moving is the camera.





The Role of Future Updates

Despite the initial criticism and disappointment, there is hope among some fans that "Payday 3" can redeem itself through future updates. "Payday 2" received numerous content updates over the years that transformed it into a beloved title within the gaming community. Players are holding out for similar dedication from the developers to address the issues and introduce exciting content to enrich the "Payday 3" experience.

In conclusion, "Payday 3" arrived with high expectations but struggled to meet them, leading to mixed reviews from players and critics alike. The criticisms are substantial, encompassing issues with gameplay, connectivity, storytelling, and more. However, the game's potential for redemption lies in the hands of the developers, who can draw inspiration from the success of "Payday 2" and work towards addressing these concerns through future updates. Only time will tell if "Payday 3" can evolve into the game that fans had hoped for at its launch.