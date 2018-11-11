葉航
EarnNewsOxygen Not Included - PC Review
By: Gamehag on November 11, 2018
Oxygen Not Included - PC Review

Oxygen Not Included - PC Review

Oxygen Not Included is a space-colony simulation game. Deep inside an alien space rock your industrious crew will need to master science, overcome strange new lifeforms, and harness incredible space tech to survive, and possibly, thriveWhen I first time saw the announcement for this game, I didn't like it at all. I don't know how, but they have somehow made this game from "nothing" to "masterpiece". I enjoy every game that requires your brain, as you could notice in my previous reviews, and this game seriously requires it as even a simple step can destroy you.  Leading your people, your colony, to survival is something unbelievable you need to experience and you'll do it in this game.
The second thing I enjoyed in this game is that it's a survival type without monsters, as I personally had enough of these zombies and whatever else they use in making survival type games. Even without monsters, this game is incredibly fun and interesting, but most important - challenging. There are countless ways to combat problems. In this game, you won't only be surviving - you'll learn a lot about real life science, and that's another + for it. 





Oxygen Not Included is a building and resource management game set inside a giant rock. The giant rock? That sounds strange. Oops, not the giant rock - this game is set in the giant space rock, now you get it.
Players begin their game with only three peoples in their colony armed with a little bit of food and tools for digging. May you guess what are they doing now? Omg, you can't understand even after I said that they are placed inside the giant space rock... Logically, they are digging/tunnelling to create more space for themselves and to find some resources.
This game is going to be very hard on the start, but when you learn the basics - you won't regret the time spent on learning them.  Oxygen is the game's central resource, which is pretty much unlogical when you look at the title of this game but I guess developers have just tried to be some kind of funny or whatever, it doesn't matter.  Do you think that oxygen you have is going to last forever? Logically you don't when you are playing a survival game, and you're right this time. You'll have to craft different kinds of machines in order to keep breathing and later on you will have to find resources the machine you built is going to need.  Besides breathing machines, there are also a lot more machines to craft and you'll have to discover them yourself - I won't ruin the game to you. 



 


Let's rate the game now, shall we? 
Oxygen not Included is a game that I seriously enjoyed and spent some awesome time on which I completely don't regret and it's a game different from a lot of others in its type - it's survival without monsters, and I love it the way it is. Besides everything else, you will learn a lot about real-life science through the gameplay. It is a little bit expensive with the current price of 22.99€, but believe me - after you spend some time playing you won't regret it. 

 

