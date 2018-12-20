Overwatch - How to play Pharah

Abilities:





It has a damage of 40 per rockets

She cannot move while the ability is active, but she can turn

When activated she shoots around 30 rockets per second

It has a duration of 30 seconds

If the ability is used mid-air, she will stay in the air

Ammunition is restored after using her ult

It has a damage of 120 if enemy is hit directly

15 to 65 Splash damage

The explosion has a 3 meter radius

It shoots 1 rocket per every second (0.75 seconds to be exact)

Reload time is 1 second

It has a cooldown of 10 seconds

It launches her about 20 meters in the sky when activated

It does no damage, only knockback

It has a 9 second cooldown

Also knocks back Pharah, so it can be used for mobility

Mostly deals horizontal knockback, but it can push vertically too, but not as effective

Activated by holding jump (by default: Space Bar) button while in the air

Allows her to gain height when held the jump button

Tapping the jump button allows her to remain at the same height

It recharges when its not used

It takes 2 seconds to fully recharge

On some maps, she is really useful with her Concussive Blast, she also counters Junkrat. Pharah and Widowmaker don't really like each other in the game, if there's an enemy Widowmaker and you are playing as Pharah, you better just switch off her, if you can't kill/counter Widowmaker. Before ulting you should shoot a rocket, so you can deal more damage. And don't go on your own adventures, stay with the team, callout the enemies and capture the point or push the payload! After all, you are the eyes in the skies. I have around 20+ hours played with her, when I first started playing overwatch she was my first main. She was easy to use, easy ability and it was just a. I barely played any competitive with her, but when I did we actually won a lot in the lower ranks (the higher ranks weren't so successful). Anyways I think she is a great starting hero and a lot of fun to play with. Thanks for reading my article, I hope you learned something useful while reading this, have a great day!