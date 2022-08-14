Outlast 2 is a first-person, cross-platform survival horror video game. The developer and publisher of the game is the Canadian company Red Barrels.



The game was released for Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One simultaneously on April 25, 2017.





Blake and Lynn Langermann, a married couple and independent journalists, are investigating the brutal murder of an unidentified pregnant woman found eight months pregnant on the side of the road. They rent a helicopter, but due to an unknown outbreak, the helicopter's engine fails and it crashes in the canyons near the uncharted Temple Gate settlement. The locals, the New Ezekiel Testament cult, kill the pilot and kidnap Lynn, while Blake stays by the crashed helicopter. Returning to consciousness, he goes in search of his wife and learns in the city that the "mayor" of the city, Sullivan Knot, has declared the newcomers to be messengers of Satan and demands to kill them. Blake finds Lynn and learns that she is pregnant. Together they try to escape but are surrounded by cult members. However, another group of cultists called the Heretics intervene along with their leader, Val. Heretics kidnap Lynn. Blake continues on his way and ends up in a church, where he overhears a conversation between Sullivan and a settler nailed to the wheel. By torturing the settler's wife, Sullivan Noth and Blake in hiding, learn that the Heretics have taken Lynn to the mines. On the way to the refuge of heretics, the protagonist goes to the lake and crosses it on a raft. After another hallucination, the surrounding world changes dramatically - it starts to rain blood. Soon Langermann gets into the mines. Running away from the local inhabitants, Blake learns that they are the very "heretics". Finally, in the mines, he finds his wife, they get out to the surface and seek shelter from a sudden violent storm. As they descend into the dilapidated building, they are found by Martha, the Chief Inquisitor of the Covenant. The pair try to escape, but Martha corners them. A strong wind rips off the cross from the church, which falls on Martha and pierces her through. Once again looking for shelter, they end up at a church where Lynn goes into labor. She gives birth to a girl, but Lynn does not survive. After a hallucination, Blake sees Sullivan sitting next to a knife in his hands. He says that he is powerless against the newborn and that Langermann has destroyed paradise. Noth encourages Blake to kill his child before the Apocalypse begins, and then slits his own throat. Blake leaves the church with his daughter and wanders through a city full of dead settlers killed by Papa Not. After that comes one of the endings.Blake's further fate cannot be learned from the game. However, from the official comics for the game, it becomes known that the body of the hero was found by Murkoff agents near the Temple Gate settlement. Blake was alive, but in a catatonic state. It was handed over to the Murkoff corporation for experiments, at the behest of Pauline Glick. There was no information about the found child (or at least his body) in the comic. This further confirms that the "baby" Lynn "had" was a hallucination. Like all her "pregnancy" was just a psychosomatic caused by staying near the source of morphogenic conditioning.