NHL 17

While PC gamers unfortunately continue to just pass on an ice hockey game, the console front is spoiled by the people. EA continues to release the current episode of the single hockey series year after year, which now listens to NHL 17. Like the honest admirer of the NHL games, let me just tell you, dear readers. But I would also like to extend the fact that while I had a computer version of the program, I could not get rid of it, I got to know all the players, team, the highly balanced power relations and all the beauty of this wonderful sport. I can be even more sincere! For me since NHL 09 I did not have a hockey game, just looking at my saliva, the console owners, who sitting on the couch systematically scratched each other's mouth. In the eight years so far, I've been through a lot of times when I can play with the world's best when I can be part of the daily life of Detroit Red Wings, and of course I'm not buying a console because of a game. 2016 is on my television screen, the NHL 17 is charging right in, and to the right there is a black box in the corner. You figured it out, did not you? Life is short to wait for miracles, sometimes forced to stand in the queue. And once I've made a console with you, I've switched to earlier parts to see what I've missed in recent years.





MODERN SPORTS, MODERN PERSPECTIVE

My excitement was heightened by the fact that I had to download almost 20 GB of data, so I could go ice, but if we can not wait, we can play a demonstration match after a certain download level - unfortunately there is no box version available officially at home. Of course, the routine players of the series will no longer be fooled by the fact that Doc Emrick and Eddie Olczyk's face will welcome them from the NBC channel, but as they talk jolly about the evening match they have a huge liking for the game. Compared with last year, they are trying to get us more and more diversified, and then, next to the benches, with Ray Ferraro to comment on the matches. If you do not know Eddie or Ray, I'd just say they were great players in their time. After real-world appearances, we face the arena, the players, and other sound effects, and sometimes it is difficult to find out when we see real pictures and when the game is played. The Ignite Engine continues to run the program, but this year it was very easy to grind this beauty. At this level, I have seen the unmistakable American sport mood for the last 2K basketball games. I'm going to say the mood elements, but now it's time to get involved in the deeper content of the game, and we have to figure out how much the concept has developed since last year.



CAREFUL SHOES

It is known that in the game two years ago many people were disappointed, lacking in the now-playable modes of play. There was no EA Sports Hockey League where we can play games with our friends in clubs, although FIFA has been able to successfully take on this model. These shortcomings last year and this year were partly compensated by developers. Van Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) also has to open up a card deck to create a team with perfect harmony, delivering the power to fill the pocket and operate the machine. The game can of course be available in several bundles, for example, in the hottest Super Deluxe Edition, for example, we get two free gold packages per week for 25 weeks.



However, I would not go out of their price anymore because the remaining pages would fall apart. The good news is that if we are not really in the HUT, we will feel quite normal with the standard version, as there are not many exclusive content that would affect other modes of play. Like FIFA, the so-called Draft mode has been replaced by a random lottery for relatively good contemporary and classic players, and then we can compete with the best of the internet with this suddenly mixed team. I honestly admit, this has grown to my heart. There are some gladiators who cut the ice in their blood without the helmet, and God keeps it to try it in a program today! If you hit the pack, you will bet this is the order of life. The last player to do this officially was Craig MacTavish. The repertoire was expanded to work with EA. Taking the opportunity perfectly, the World Cup of Hockey 2016, the official hockey game of the Ice Hockey World Cup, was held, which will be held again in Canada this year, after 12 years, with very high level championships, but with NHL rules and track sizes.



YOUR TEAM

The so-called management mode - or Franchise Mode - focuses more on finances than on other sports games, on improving our stadium and balancing ticket prices. In America, it is not uncommon for some teams, for example, to become a city or state for the better functioning of the business. This is what we can do now if the situation so demands. The whole career can include 25 years, of course, unless they kick us out before time. I do not even talk about the little things that we can choose an action for every match that we can use to please the fans. Let this nudge figure make cheaper or t-shirt at a season opening match. One of the most impressive parts of the game is team and play maker. We can design our own arena to a level of detail such as the color of individual chairs, barriers, plexiglass bars, or dumbbells. We have a say in sound technology, we can choose the song of joy after the domestic goals, the number before the opening of the puppet opening, but the jumbotron (scoreboard on the ceiling) can be the kind and color of smoke effects.



It is very important to have a good idea of the main colors of our team because after that, everywhere we have made any changes in the outside, we can use the pre-invented color compositions with one button press to fit the different patterns. The jersey is similar to the principle, we get a lot of freedom to create a team logo, so that you will naturally be back home from home in your home environment. The end result is a perceived experience at a level that is difficult to put into words. As a skilled PC player I say that the idea of using mods did not appear in me, as we get everything here. However, the re-entry of the national teams has remained unchanged for many years, even though our country deserves a place as they are excellent in Group A. Overall, however, there is no cause for complaint, the NHL 17 is very smashing stuff!







