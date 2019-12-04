News from Gamehag #5 - Winter promo, Soul Gem bonus and the discount.

Check on Gamehag from 6th of December 2019 till 7th January 2020 and find out what does the winter came with.
For the whole month, you can earn 20% gems more for completing in-game tasks!
Did you know that since the beginning of the time there was a winter discount? You don’t? Now you do. Please welcome -10% discount for all chests.
What is winter without a present? Every week there will be free chest waiting in your inventory. You need only to collect 700 Soul Gems to open the first one. Those gems won’t be spent and will remain for your future purchases. In St. Nicholas Chest you will find:
Killing Floor 2
Battlefield V
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Fallout 4
Mass Effect Trilogy
Dead by Daylight
ARK: Survival Evolved
Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019)
Superhot
Monster Hunter World
Subnautica
Two Worlds Epic Edition (guaranteed)
Stay tuned as we go far over, to the next part of winter promo next week! Something big is coming by the end of the month, but we can’t tell you anything about it.