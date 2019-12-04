News from Gamehag #5 - Winter promo, Soul Gem bonus and the discount.

You have not prepared for this one …

Winter Madness has started!





Check on Gamehag from 6th of December 2019 till 7th January 2020 and find out what does the winter came with.









20% Soul Gem bonus!





For the whole month, you can earn 20% gems more for completing in-game tasks!





Winter discount!





Did you know that since the beginning of the time there was a winter discount? You don’t? Now you do. Please welcome -10% discount for all chests.









Free chest for St. Nicholas Day!





What is winter without a present? Every week there will be free chest waiting in your inventory. You need only to collect 700 Soul Gems to open the first one. Those gems won’t be spent and will remain for your future purchases. In St. Nicholas Chest you will find:





Killing Floor 2

Battlefield V

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Fallout 4

Mass Effect Trilogy

Dead by Daylight

ARK: Survival Evolved

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019)

Superhot

Monster Hunter World

Subnautica

Two Worlds Epic Edition (guaranteed)









Much more will happen!





Stay tuned as we go far over, to the next part of winter promo next week! Something big is coming by the end of the month, but we can’t tell you anything about it.