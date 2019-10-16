Atia
EarnNewsNews from Gamehag #2 - Robux vs. Minecraft - new event!
By: Gamehag on October 16, 2019
(293 ratings)
News from Gamehag #2 - Robux vs. Minecraft - new event!

News from Gamehag #2 - Robux vs. Minecraft - new event!

Hello, Witches and Wizards of Gamehag!

We are happy to introduce to you a completely new kind of event, that will let you decide once and for all…

What is better? Roblox or Minecraft?

You can now take a side and help your favorite game to win. Collect points together with other members of Gamehag!

Here is what you can do:

+1 point - reaction or comment on our social media posts related to your game.

+1 point - share posts with #TeamMinecraft or #TeamRoblox

+1 point - add an overlay representing your Team to your Facebook profile picture!

+5 points - write an article about Roblox or Minecraft (and get accepted).

+10 points - for each Robux or Minecraft chest opened!

+1 point - for every 20 Soul Gems spent on rewards related to Roblox or Minecraft.

During the promotion, every Minecraft and Roblox reward is discounted by -5%

The promotion is active between 16th October and 4th November 2019. After that, the game with more points in total will have all its rewards discounted in our shop by -20%!

Stay tuned - we will post updated results regularly on our social media profiles.

What else?

A set of classic GOATs from the RPG genre has arrived in our shop. You can now get such well established (but still amazing) titles as:

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition (I, II)

Star Wars: KOTOR (I, II)

Half-Life 2: GOTY Edition

Quake

Crysis

Halo: Reach

Halo 3 And many, many more!

We are also embracing the League of Legends second youth with newly scored gift cards:

League of Legends 10 EUR RP Card (EU servers)

League of Legends 20 EUR RP Card (EU servers)

Gift cards for other servers - soon :)

