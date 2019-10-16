News from Gamehag #2 - Robux vs. Minecraft - new event!

We are happy to introduce to you a completely new kind of event, that will let you decide once and for all…
You can now take a side and help your favorite game to win. Collect points together with other members of Gamehag!
Here is what you can do:
+1 point - reaction or comment on our social media posts related to your game.
+1 point - share posts with #TeamMinecraft or #TeamRoblox
+1 point - add an overlay representing your Team to your Facebook profile picture!
+5 points - write an article about Roblox or Minecraft (and get accepted).
+10 points - for each Robux or Minecraft chest opened!
+1 point - for every 20 Soul Gems spent on rewards related to Roblox or Minecraft.
The promotion is active between 16th October and 4th November 2019. After that, the game with more points in total will have all its rewards discounted in our shop by -20%!
Stay tuned - we will post updated results regularly on our social media profiles.
A set of classic GOATs from the RPG genre has arrived in our shop. You can now get such well established (but still amazing) titles as:
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition (I, II)
Star Wars: KOTOR (I, II)
Half-Life 2: GOTY Edition
Quake
Crysis
Halo: Reach
Halo 3 And many, many more!
We are also embracing the League of Legends second youth with newly scored gift cards:
League of Legends 10 EUR RP Card (EU servers)
League of Legends 20 EUR RP Card (EU servers)
Gift cards for other servers - soon :)