Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

EarnNewsMY FAVORITE GAME TANKI ONLINE
By: Gamehag on July 8, 2018
(32 ratings)
MY FAVORITE GAME TANKI ONLINE

MY FAVORITE GAME TANKI ONLINE

Tanki online is one of my favorites games. I know it is a silly name but it is in Russian. In Tanki, you are a tank and fight players from all over the world in different modes. It is a free to play browser-based game it is available on steam and on downloadable client from their website. The game does not require a very powerful system. So, you don’t have to worry about syste3m requirements but it does require a stable internet connection. In Tanki, you don’t need to spend real money useless you want to lol. It is mostly fair. Not like in the meme XXXD

All of the aspects (weapons (the best part), drones, space mode of map, supplies, overdrive, gold boxes, containers, tournaments, God Mode_ON ßunknown player,   protection modules and mission) of this game cannot be explained in a single article so I am just explaining the modes ;). 


Tanki online have 6 modes that you can play  

  • capture the flag (CTF) my favorite
  • capture point (CP)
  • death match (DM)
  • team death match (TDM)
  • assault (AS)
  • rugby (RGB)

Now in CTF there are two team. The objective of the game is that you have to go into the enemy base (stealthy or loud and crazy) and steal their flag, and take it back to your flag in your base. Now it sounds boring but as you pick up the flag the whole enemy team targets you and try to kill you to return the flag and sometimes you reach your base and your flag is missing. So you can’t capture it until your flag returns. So their emerges a standoff whose flag would be returned first who will capture the most flags and win. Winners get more crystals (in game currency).

Now in CP there are two teams too but it is quite different from CTF in CP there are many different points and you have to stand close to a point for few seconds to capture it and then move to the next point. But the points that are captured by you can be recaptured by enemy team and vice versa. So you would have to keep them from capturing but at the same time keep capturing. The team that captures the most points wins.

 

Now DM is simple kill every one you see the man with the most kill comes first.

Now TDM is also simple kill everyone from the other team the team with the most kills wins.

Now assault in there are two team one defends and one attacks the player form the attacker team picks the flag from their base and try to get to the point in defenders base (not easy).

Now RGB is like football so a ball falls in one of the places in the map and any of the player from one-team picks up the ball and try to get the enemy base and get a touchdown. Ball can stay on ground for few seconds.  


That is all of the modes of Tanki new mode in Tanki is coming and it looks awesome.
Hope you guys like the article
sorry for any mistakes. Any suggestion just comment it and if you guys need any help in game message me  and if you guys like this want me to write more article on this game just comment it ;)

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy