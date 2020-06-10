Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

31

0/160

EarnNewsMirror's Edge - game review.
By: Gamehag on June 10, 2020
(178 ratings)
Mirror's Edge - game review.

Mirror's Edge - game review.

Mirror's Edge is a parkour & singleplayer game that was published by Electronic Arts  in 2008.
In the game, the main thing which we have to do is jump on high buildings and complete various missions.

Story & Introduction



The story takes place in a very populated city with many high buildings.
Before, it was full of life, but the city started changing very slowly, and most residents were OK with that; but not all of them. The people that didn't accept the changes got criminalized by the government. These residents became the clients of the Mirror's Edge - a team of runners.
The team is pretty discreet due to breaking the law.

4LTwllo7slEHzsnNidgIpfNPIHQQ53.png

The first thing which we will have to do is complete the training tutorial. The tutorial will help us understand the controls in the game much better. Its purpose is to simplify our gameplay. The tutorial will require us to jump over fences, break into doors, and make rooftop parkour related tricks.

Gameplay

In the game, we get into the role of a character that's named Faith.

The first thing which we will have to do after finishing the tutorial is to practice everything we learned from it.
Our first task will be to find a bag and return it to the team.



To complete it, we will have to break into a building and go into the ventilation system to find the bag. The first obstacle which we are going to encounter is the hostiles that are protecting the entire building. Once they spot us, the only thing which we will have to do is go to the highest point of the building and get out of it, so our character won't get shot by the cops. Anyway, even though we get out of the building, it won't be easy for us to get rid of them completely. They'll keep following our character until we don't find Celeste - our teammate. When we are close to the end of the chapter, we will see the hostiles defending the area.
In my opinion, they aren't hard-to-defeat. We can take their weapons easily without any difficulties.

Getting on the helicopter will lead to the completion of the mission.

Graphics

gwO4ie2kx0ihQX5vVKdg3NVz4cDnn5.png

I'll be honest with you; the graphics are slightly outdated.

Anyway, I don't think that it's a big deal since the premiere of the game was over 11 years ago.
In general, the graphics are on an average level.
Due to the totalitarian regime in the unknown city, we will be able to see that propaganda is spread everywhere we go. The municipality reminds me of Shanghai (China's biggest city) due to its high skyscrapers.
One of the very least things which we can see in the game is the poverty on the streets.
While jumping on the buildings, we will be able to see that most buildings are unfinished.
I was impressed with the interior of the buildings. Everything inside them is very colorful and bright.

Conclusion

A9NqqqMzFfRTjS00a9JPapnSkxOM9K.png

I give this game a 7/10.

The graphics aren't as good as I expected them to be, but the audio is surprisingly good.

In my opinion, the story is very deficient.
I can't feel the connection between the members of Mirror's edge, which makes the game less exciting.
Anyway, the game is pretty addictive.
I've been playing EA games since 2009, and I never felt disappointed with their releases.

What makes this game extraordinary is the ability to hop on high buildings, which is very amusing to do.

-t4tsumihyaku

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy