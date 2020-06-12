Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

EarnNewsLevel Up! No.7
By: Gamehag on June 12, 2020
(125 ratings)
Level Up! No.7

Level Up! No.7

Short news from the gamers' world.

"#SaveBFV"

Support for Battlefield 5 officially ended last week. DICE's shooter got one last big update, which added new maps, new weapons and new vehicles to the game, but the studio had already predicted that from now on we should only expect smaller community events, no more breathtaking innovations. This, however, made the game fans really upset, who are not afraid to express their disappointment. On Twitter #SaveBFV campaign began and soon became popular, many youtubers and other content creators joined to it.

Moreover, if that ins’t enough, someone has even launched a petition to save the game on, which currently holds roughly 7,150 signatories. As Seth Hauck, who is behind the initiative, writes, he feels that DICE should continue to support Battlefield 5, as the game has been very seriously improved since the weak start, and could even be the perfect World War II battle simulator. .

DICE hasn’t responded to the petition yet, but let’s face it: since they are already focusing on their latest project, they are unlikely to return to Battlefield 5.

hWVx27Nc6JCF9Oz3RIDlDoN3vseMhU.jpg

New Mafia trailer is coming

2K recently decided to renew all three Mafia games, but this has been fairly divisive so far. The Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 upgrades, which were released in mid-May, did not win fans, and many are afraid of what the legendary first part's remake will be. The developers haven't provided many things or any specific information about the project, only some minor things: they have shown us a few teaser pictures, they have said that there will be changes in the story and the map, and that's all
But all will change this weekend, as the first story trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition will debut as part of the PC Gaming Show. and the president of Hangar 13Haden Blackman, will also talk about the game. The show will start on June 13.

UI35wrvNlChuYWS7QA88PIWypRtzKQ.jpg

Bloodborne on PC?

There have been several insider rumors these days that Bloodborne may get a PC version, but now there seem to be a lot more in the background. The source claims that FromSoftware’s 2015 soulslike game will receive a remastered release with 4K / 60 fps, better textures and models, faster load times, and widescreen support. Plus, not only will PC users be happy with the revamped version, as the "new" Bloodborne is said to be available for PS5 as well. We haven’t received an official announcement about the case yet, but many think Sony and FromSoftware are planning to unveil the game at PS5 premiere.

However, we may not have to wait until the event to take a look at the PC transcript. This is because a couple of images have recently been leaked that show a version of Bloodborne running on computers. Of course, it’s all worth treating with reservations, as we’ve got unofficial pictures, but it’s to be acknowledged that Bloodborne on the PC seems more and more realistic.

A7CaS832P1GO0dZiKLN272GKdgi8sd.png

DUw1HqMdDJFAG90aRCcvPiJC6SxVjg.png

Massive leak from Gamereactor

As we approach the big summer game announcements, various rumors and leaks are also intensifying. Just now, the editor of the Danish Gamereactor, Eirik Hyldbakk Furu, has published an article in which he has compiled games that so far only exist on a rumor level. According to the author, all the information he provides is 100% true, otherwise he would not run the risk of discrediting himself. 

  • New Batman - The new Batman teaser campaign at Warner Bros. Montreal has actually started, and they wanted to continue until E3, but the epidemic rewrote the plans. The game will be unveiled sometime over the summer and the look will be earlier than we think.

  • Harry Potter RPG - Another question mark from Warner, there is a 2018 leaked video so far and only a few rumors of uncertain sources. Gamereactor said it was also scheduled to be unveiled at this year’s E3, but the current plan is unknown.

  • Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered - As EA won't have a big autumn release in addition to the usual sports games, so they enter into the remake wave. Announcement is expected during the EA Play Live event.

  • Fable 4 - Another source confirms that the new Fable is being made by the Playground Games (Forza Horizon) team. There’s no more info in the article, but we’ll probably see it during the Inside Xbox in July.

  • Horizon Zero Dawn 2 - Will be unveiled at the PS5 event.
  • Demon's Souls Remake - According to Gamereactor, this will be a "mysterious" project of Bluepoint Games, which will be more than a simple remake. The remake of the first Souls game is, of course, coming to PS5.

  • Resident Evil 8 - In line with previous rumors, Gamereactor claims that the game, which starts as a spin off and will eventually become a numbered sequel, will take place in a village and will be released as early as 2021.


What's free now?

  • Free To Play :
    Ubisoft is giving us another free Rainbow Six Siege weekend. R6 is one of today’s most popular online PvP shooters, and now anyone will be able to see if it’s really worthy of the title. From June 11th to June 15th we will be able to try the game for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

  • Free:
    If it's Thursday, Epic Games gives us some free stuff. Although the Epic Store simply referred to this week’s gift as a Mystery Game, it was already suggested that the ARK: Survival Evolved will be their free game this week due to the Facebook ad that came out early yesterday. And that has become certain today. The dinosaur survival game is already available in Epic's digital store.

oboKMt5e776wd8R4RqlZAuu8juslmS.jpg

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy