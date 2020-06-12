Level Up! No.7

Short news from the gamers' world.
Support for Battlefield 5 officially ended last week. DICE's shooter got one last big update, which added new maps, new weapons and new vehicles to the game, but the studio had already predicted that from now on we should only expect smaller community events, no more breathtaking innovations. This, however, made the game fans really upset, who are not afraid to express their disappointment. On Twitter #SaveBFV campaign began and soon became popular, many youtubers and other content creators joined to it.
Moreover, if that ins’t enough, someone has even launched a petition to save the game on, which currently holds roughly 7,150 signatories. As Seth Hauck, who is behind the initiative, writes, he feels that DICE should continue to support Battlefield 5, as the game has been very seriously improved since the weak start, and could even be the perfect World War II battle simulator. .
DICE hasn’t responded to the petition yet, but let’s face it: since they are already focusing on their latest project, they are unlikely to return to Battlefield 5.
2K recently decided to renew all three Mafia games, but this has been fairly divisive so far. The Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 upgrades, which were released in mid-May, did not win fans, and many are afraid of what the legendary first part's remake will be. The developers haven't provided many things or any specific information about the project, only some minor things: they have shown us a few teaser pictures, they have said that there will be changes in the story and the map, and that's all
But all will change this weekend, as the first story trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition will debut as part of the PC Gaming Show. and the president of Hangar 13, Haden Blackman, will also talk about the game. The show will start on June 13.
There have been several insider rumors these days that Bloodborne may get a PC version, but now there seem to be a lot more in the background. The source claims that FromSoftware’s 2015 soulslike game will receive a remastered release with 4K / 60 fps, better textures and models, faster load times, and widescreen support. Plus, not only will PC users be happy with the revamped version, as the "new" Bloodborne is said to be available for PS5 as well. We haven’t received an official announcement about the case yet, but many think Sony and FromSoftware are planning to unveil the game at PS5 premiere.
However, we may not have to wait until the event to take a look at the PC transcript. This is because a couple of images have recently been leaked that show a version of Bloodborne running on computers. Of course, it’s all worth treating with reservations, as we’ve got unofficial pictures, but it’s to be acknowledged that Bloodborne on the PC seems more and more realistic.
As we approach the big summer game announcements, various rumors and leaks are also intensifying. Just now, the editor of the Danish Gamereactor, Eirik Hyldbakk Furu, has published an article in which he has compiled games that so far only exist on a rumor level. According to the author, all the information he provides is 100% true, otherwise he would not run the risk of discrediting himself.
Free To Play :
Ubisoft is giving us another free Rainbow Six Siege weekend. R6 is one of today’s most popular online PvP shooters, and now anyone will be able to see if it’s really worthy of the title. From June 11th to June 15th we will be able to try the game for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.