Level Up! No.7

Short news from the gamers' world.

"#SaveBFV"

Support for Battlefield 5 officially ended last week. DICE's shooter got one last big update, which added new maps, new weapons and new vehicles to the game, but the studio had already predicted that from now on we should only expect smaller community events, no more breathtaking innovations. This, however, made the game fans really upset, who are not afraid to express their disappointment. On Twitter #SaveBFV campaign began and soon became popular, many youtubers and other content creators joined to it.

Moreover, if that ins’t enough, someone has even launched a petition to save the game on, which currently holds roughly 7,150 signatories. As Seth Hauck, who is behind the initiative, writes, he feels that DICE should continue to support Battlefield 5, as the game has been very seriously improved since the weak start, and could even be the perfect World War II battle simulator. .



DICE hasn’t responded to the petition yet, but let’s face it: since they are already focusing on their latest project, they are unlikely to return to Battlefield 5.

New Mafia trailer is coming

2K recently decided to renew all three Mafia games, but this has been fairly divisive so far. The Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 upgrades, which were released in mid-May, did not win fans, and many are afraid of what the legendary first part's remake will be. The developers haven't provided many things or any specific information about the project, only some minor things: they have shown us a few teaser pictures, they have said that there will be changes in the story and the map, and that's all

But all will change this weekend, as the first story trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition will debut as part of the PC Gaming Show. and the president of Hangar 13, Haden Blackman, will also talk about the game. The show will start on June 13.

Bloodborne on PC?



There have been several insider rumors these days that Bloodborne may get a PC version, but now there seem to be a lot more in the background. The source claims that FromSoftware’s 2015 soulslike game will receive a remastered release with 4K / 60 fps, better textures and models, faster load times, and widescreen support. Plus, not only will PC users be happy with the revamped version, as the "new" Bloodborne is said to be available for PS5 as well. We haven’t received an official announcement about the case yet, but many think Sony and FromSoftware are planning to unveil the game at PS5 premiere.



However, we may not have to wait until the event to take a look at the PC transcript. This is because a couple of images have recently been leaked that show a version of Bloodborne running on computers. Of course, it’s all worth treating with reservations, as we’ve got unofficial pictures, but it’s to be acknowledged that Bloodborne on the PC seems more and more realistic.

Massive leak from Gamereactor

As we approach the big summer game announcements, various rumors and leaks are also intensifying. Just now, the editor of the Danish Gamereactor, Eirik Hyldbakk Furu, has published an article in which he has compiled games that so far only exist on a rumor level. According to the author, all the information he provides is 100% true, otherwise he would not run the risk of discrediting himself.

New Batman - The new Batman teaser campaign at Warner Bros. Montreal has actually started, and they wanted to continue until E3, but the epidemic rewrote the plans. The game will be unveiled sometime over the summer and the look will be earlier than we think.





- The new Batman teaser campaign at Warner Bros. Montreal has actually started, and they wanted to continue until E3, but the epidemic rewrote the plans. The game will be unveiled sometime over the summer and the look will be earlier than we think. Harry Potter RPG - Another question mark from Warner, there is a 2018 leaked video so far and only a few rumors of uncertain sources. Gamereactor said it was also scheduled to be unveiled at this year’s E3, but the current plan is unknown.





- Another question mark from Warner, there is a 2018 leaked video so far and only a few rumors of uncertain sources. Gamereactor said it was also scheduled to be unveiled at this year’s E3, but the current plan is unknown. Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered - As EA won't have a big autumn release in addition to the usual sports games, so they enter into the remake wave. Announcement is expected during the EA Play Live event.





- As EA won't have a big autumn release in addition to the usual sports games, so they enter into the remake wave. Announcement is expected during the EA Play Live event. Fable 4 - Another source confirms that the new Fable is being made by the Playground Games (Forza Horizon) team. There’s no more info in the article, but we’ll probably see it during the Inside Xbox in July.





- Another source confirms that the new Fable is being made by the Playground Games (Forza Horizon) team. There’s no more info in the article, but we’ll probably see it during the Inside Xbox in July. Horizon Zero Dawn 2 - Will be unveiled at the PS5 event.

- Will be unveiled at the PS5 event. Demon's Souls Remake - According to Gamereactor, this will be a "mysterious" project of Bluepoint Games, which will be more than a simple remake. The remake of the first Souls game is, of course, coming to PS5.





- According to Gamereactor, this will be a "mysterious" project of Bluepoint Games, which will be more than a simple remake. The remake of the first Souls game is, of course, coming to PS5. Resident Evil 8 - In line with previous rumors, Gamereactor claims that the game, which starts as a spin off and will eventually become a numbered sequel, will take place in a village and will be released as early as 2021.



What's free now?