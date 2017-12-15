League of Legends(Vayne review)

W:
Silver bolts is just a passive. But a strong one.After her 3rd attack will strike and will deal true damage which is really good against tanks in late game. Also her E applies a stack on her enemy. If you decide to max this ability first, go for a more attack speed oriented build to proc it multiple times.
E:
This ability is her main defensive tool. She can throw away an enemy if they threaten your life, but if you manage to throw them into a wall or a turret,they will be stunned for 1.5 second, also the bonus repeats in this case. There is no way to max this first, you want to max it after you max R,Q,W. As you can see, this ability has a pretty long cooldown time so you need to be sure when to use it, cause you might need it and you won't be able to recast it.
R:
Final hour is her best ability. She gains so many things after she casts it. She gains bonus AD, gains stealth after she uses Q and her movement speed on her passive is trippled. Vayne shines the most in late game while she can do tricky play in a 1v1, 1v2 or 1v3 situations.
COMBO's:
#1 Attack -> Q -> Attack
#2 Attack -> E -> Attack
#3 Attack -> Q -> E
#4 Attack -> Q(don't attack yet) -> E -> Attack
Overall Vayne was and it still can be a powerful ADC that can carry out games if she's played properly. It's not as easy as it looks, but once you get to master this champ, the reward will be worth it.