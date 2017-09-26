Rain

League of legends why so adored?
By: Gamehag on September 26, 2017
(17 ratings)
League of legends why so adored?

League of legends why so adored?

A game set in a fantasy world, bloody battles and lots of magic, this is the League of Legends (LoL) for PC platform. To complete, the game comes exclusively online and free. The mix of battles in a simple environment and several ways to configure your player has been very successful worldwide. In which your addictive battles attract different types of players, but why?

Each player controls a non-League of Legends champion, a soldier, killer or mage who must be chosen at the beginning of each battle. The champions begin each game with a low level (emum Summoner's rift and Twisted Treeline, three for Crystal Scar and Howling Abyss), and then gain experience throughout the game until reaching the maximum volume of 18. The champion, upon acquiring a new issue at match, allows the player to unlock special champion skills. Players are also getting younger with a low amount of gold, being able to gain additional gold during the game in different ways: by non-playable characters such as minions and monsters, killing or helping to kill opponents, destroying enemy towers, passively over time and through the items or skills of the champion. This gold can be spent during the game to buy items that increase as each champion's abilities. The champion's experience, accumulated gold and purchased items are specific to each game. That way, with each new match, players start with the same situation in relation to the opposing team. There are also weaker soldiers, minions, defense towers that are controlling by the machine.
The ultimate goal is to destroy the opposing team's Nexus, eliminating champions, minions, towers and inhibitors along the way. With a destruction of the inhibitors, a scale becomes easier. It only takes each game to your strategy, but a skill acquired over time without game for your enjoyment is 100% guaranteed. But get ready because the game has many minutes per battle, making it even harder to quit the game. With excellent dubbing, great graphics quality, incredible as it seems does not need a very powerful computer, back players of all ages.
For those who are in doubt, it is worth testing the game and quite light and of an excellent quality, RPG lovers will love, and those who do not love have great chances to love.

 

