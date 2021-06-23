It is time for another patch in League of Legends!
As always, with a new patch, there are a new variety of balance changes that we should learn as players and new skins which bring excitement.
Here is a list of what you should know about the League of Legends Patch Notes 11.10:
With the 11.10 patch, there are changes in many champions that you should know of, so here is a list of these changes:
Bard- Nerfed
Darius - Nerfed
Galio - Nerfed
Jinx - Nerfed
Katarina - Nerfed
Talon - Nerfed
Thresh - Adjusted
Yuumi - Buffed
Zyra - Buffed
Kayle - Buffed
Kennen - Buffed
Lux - Buffed
Kayle
Divine Ascent (Passive)
Level 11 Aflame damage ratio increased from 20% to 25%
Level 16 Transcendent additional range increased from 50 to 100
Kennen
Electrical Surge (W) 5th attack magic damage increased from [10/20/30/40/50 (+20% AP)] to [20/30/40/50/60 (+25% AP)]
Lux
Lucent Singularity (E) damage increased from [60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP)] to [60/110/160/210/260 (+70% AP)]
Yuumi
Prowling Projectile (Q)
base damage increased from 40/70/100/130/160/190 to 50/90/130/170/210/250
base empowered damage increased from 45/85/125/165/205/245 to 60/115/170/225/280/335
Zyra
Rampant Growth (W) cooldown lowered from 20/18/16/14/12 to 18/16/14/12/10
Grasping Roots (E) Vine Lasher slow increased from 25% to 30%
Bard
Traveler's Call (Passive) damage lowered from [40 (+12 per 5 chimes collected)] to [30 (+12 per 5 chimes collected)]
Darius
Apprehend (E) cooldown increased from 24/21/18/15/12 to 26/24/22/20/18
Galio
Shield of Durand (W)
cooldown changed from [18/17.5/17/16.5/16s] to 18s
magic damage shield lowered from [8/11/14/17/20% max health] to [8/9.75/11.5/13.25/15% max health]
Jinx
Base armor lowered from 28 to 26
Super Mega Death Rocket! (R)
execute damage against Epic monsters now capped at 800
Katarina
Base move speed lowered from 340 to 335
Talon
Noxian Diplomacy (Q) bonus AD ratio lowered from 110% to 100%
Thresh
Base HP lowered from 561 to 530
HP Per level increased from 93 to 95
Four new skins are coming with patch 11.10:
1350 RP
1350 RP
1350 RP
1350 RP
Arcana Camille
Blood Moon Aatrox Merch Icon
Pride 2021 Icon
TFT Fates Act 2 (Rank)
Pride 2021, Beside You
Project 2021 Event Background Music
New background music can be found here:
https://soundcloud.com/user-606680739/project-2021-background-music
Riftmaker
Void Corruption passive damage changed from "2% bonus damage (max 10%)" to "3% bonus damage (max 9%)"
NEW- Now gains stacks on dealing or taking damage from enemy champs
Abyssal Mask
Health increased from 350 to 400
Unmake passive
damage amp potency increased from 10% to 15%
damage amp duration increased from 4s to 5s
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Total cost lowered from 2800 to 2600
Combine cost lowered from 1100 to 900
Goredrinker
AD based on missing health lowered from [0-15%] to [0-10%]
Healing lowered from [25% AD +8% missing health] to [15% + 10% missing health]
Unsealed Spellbook
NEW- "Smite damage increases after two Summoner Spell swaps."
Phase Rush
Melee move speed lowered from 40-60% to 30-60%
Cooldown changed from 15s to [30-10s based on level]
Ranged move speed lowered from 25-40% to 15-40%
There are changes made in “Jungle Accessibility”. The detailed changelist can be found here.
Revenant
3 unit health on Revive lowered from 75% to 40%
2 unit health on Revive lowered from 30% to 10%
Verdant
2 unit cc immune duration increased from 4 to 5
3 unit cc immune duration increased from 6 to 8
Warwick
Ability damage increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450
Leona
Ability damage reduction lowered from 40/80/400 to 30/60/400
Udyr
Percent AD increased from 110/120/160% to 130/140/200%
Aatrox
Percent AD increased from 220/240/280% to 250/275/350%
Viktor
Damage increased from 300/500/750 to 300/500/850
Shield increased from 150/225/375 to 150/225/425
Brand
Ability damage changed from 700/900/1400 to 600/900/1500
Lee Sin
Ability damage increased from 200/300/650 to 250/350/750
Riven
Bonus AD increased from 80/90/100% to 90/100/120%
Katarina
Ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500
Secondary damage increased from 100/125/200 to 100/125/250
Yasuo
Damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700
Bonus true damage increased from 30/40/60 to 30/40/70
Zyra
Ability damage increased from 250/350/600 to 250/350/700
Pantheon
Percent of AD increased from 350/400/500% to 400/450/600%
Nidalee
Ability damage increased from 100/150/350 to 100/150/375
Aphelios
Ability AD% lowered from 160/180/220% to 140/150/180%
Ability bonus damage lowered from 150/200/400 to 100/150/300
Rell
Stun duration lowered from 2/2.5/8 to 1.5/2/8
Ivern
Secondary Ability power bonus increased from 50/75/300 to 100/150/300
Heimerdinger
Ability damage lowered from 400/600/7777 to 400/550/7777
Darius
The number of wolves lowered from 3/4/10 to 3/3/10
Teemo
Infernal souls increased from 4/6/42 to 5/6/42