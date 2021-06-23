





It is time for another patch in League of Legends!





As always, with a new patch, there are a new variety of balance changes that we should learn as players and new skins which bring excitement.





Here is a list of what you should know about the League of Legends Patch Notes 11.10:

BALANCE CHANGES

With the 11.10 patch, there are changes in many champions that you should know of, so here is a list of these changes:

Bard- Nerfed

Darius - Nerfed

Galio - Nerfed

Jinx - Nerfed

Katarina - Nerfed

Talon - Nerfed

Thresh - Adjusted

Yuumi - Buffed

Zyra - Buffed

Kayle - Buffed

Kennen - Buffed

Lux - Buffed

BUFFED CHAMPIONS

Kayle

Divine Ascent (Passive)

Level 11 Aflame damage ratio increased from 20% to 25%

Level 16 Transcendent additional range increased from 50 to 100

Kennen

Electrical Surge (W) 5th attack magic damage increased from [10/20/30/40/50 (+20% AP)] to [20/30/40/50/60 (+25% AP)]

Lux

Lucent Singularity (E) damage increased from [60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP)] to [60/110/160/210/260 (+70% AP)]

Yuumi

Prowling Projectile (Q)

base damage increased from 40/70/100/130/160/190 to 50/90/130/170/210/250

base empowered damage increased from 45/85/125/165/205/245 to 60/115/170/225/280/335

Zyra

Rampant Growth (W) cooldown lowered from 20/18/16/14/12 to 18/16/14/12/10

Grasping Roots (E) Vine Lasher slow increased from 25% to 30%

NERFED CHAMPIONS

Bard

Traveler's Call (Passive) damage lowered from [40 (+12 per 5 chimes collected)] to [30 (+12 per 5 chimes collected)]

Darius

Apprehend (E) cooldown increased from 24/21/18/15/12 to 26/24/22/20/18

Galio

Shield of Durand (W)

cooldown changed from [18/17.5/17/16.5/16s] to 18s

magic damage shield lowered from [8/11/14/17/20% max health] to [8/9.75/11.5/13.25/15% max health]

Jinx

Base armor lowered from 28 to 26

Super Mega Death Rocket! (R) execute damage against Epic monsters now capped at 800



Katarina

Base move speed lowered from 340 to 335

Talon

Noxian Diplomacy (Q) bonus AD ratio lowered from 110% to 100%

ADJUSTED CHAMPIONS

Thresh

Base HP lowered from 561 to 530

HP Per level increased from 93 to 95

NEW CHAMPION SKINS

Four new skins are coming with patch 11.10:

ARCANA CAMILLE

1350 RP

https://youtu.be/rLUY_w6jte4

ARCANA LUCIAN

1350 RP

https://youtu.be/NcsppnxfUvQ

ARCANA TAHM KENCH

1350 RP

https://youtu.be/it-Q_XTnYBQ

ARCANA XERATH

1350 RP

https://youtu.be/0ob6aWHx9Hs

NEW CHROMAS

Arcana Camille

ARCANA LUCIAN

ARCANA TAHM KENCH

ARCANA XERATH

SUMMONER ICONS

Blood Moon Aatrox Merch Icon

Pride 2021 Icon

EMOTES

TFT Fates Act 2 (Rank)

Pride 2021, Beside You

Project 2021 Event Background Music

New background music can be found here:

https://soundcloud.com/user-606680739/project-2021-background-music

ITEM CHANGES

Riftmaker

Void Corruption passive damage changed from "2% bonus damage (max 10%)" to "3% bonus damage (max 9%)"

NEW- Now gains stacks on dealing or taking damage from enemy champs

Abyssal Mask

Health increased from 350 to 400

Unmake passive damage amp potency increased from 10% to 15% damage amp duration increased from 4s to 5s



Guinsoo's Rageblade

Total cost lowered from 2800 to 2600

Combine cost lowered from 1100 to 900

Goredrinker

AD based on missing health lowered from [0-15%] to [0-10%]

Healing lowered from [25% AD +8% missing health] to [15% + 10% missing health]

RUNE CHANGES

Unsealed Spellbook

NEW- "Smite damage increases after two Summoner Spell swaps."

Phase Rush

Melee move speed lowered from 40-60% to 30-60%

Cooldown changed from 15s to [30-10s based on level]

Ranged move speed lowered from 25-40% to 15-40%

OTHER CHANGES

There are changes made in “Jungle Accessibility”. The detailed changelist can be found here.

TFT TRAITS

Revenant

3 unit health on Revive lowered from 75% to 40%

2 unit health on Revive lowered from 30% to 10%

Verdant

2 unit cc immune duration increased from 4 to 5

3 unit cc immune duration increased from 6 to 8

TFT CHAMPIONS

Tier 1

Warwick

Ability damage increased from 200/300/400 to 200/300/450

Leona

Ability damage reduction lowered from 40/80/400 to 30/60/400

Udyr

Percent AD increased from 110/120/160% to 130/140/200%

Aatrox

Percent AD increased from 220/240/280% to 250/275/350%

Tier 2

Kennen

Stun duration lowered from 1.5/2/3s to 1.5/2/2.5

Ability damage lowered from 150/200/300 to 150/200/250

Viktor

Damage increased from 300/500/750 to 300/500/850

Shield increased from 150/225/375 to 150/225/425

Brand

Ability damage changed from 700/900/1400 to 600/900/1500

Lee Sin

Ability damage increased from 200/300/650 to 250/350/750

Tier 3

Riven

Bonus AD increased from 80/90/100% to 90/100/120%

Katarina

Ability damage increased from 200/250/400 to 200/250/500

Secondary damage increased from 100/125/200 to 100/125/250

Yasuo

Damage increased from 300/400/600 to 300/400/700

Bonus true damage increased from 30/40/60 to 30/40/70

Zyra

Ability damage increased from 250/350/600 to 250/350/700

Pantheon

Percent of AD increased from 350/400/500% to 400/450/600%

Nidalee

Ability damage increased from 100/150/350 to 100/150/375

Tier 4

Aphelios

Ability AD% lowered from 160/180/220% to 140/150/180%

Ability bonus damage lowered from 150/200/400 to 100/150/300

Rell

Stun duration lowered from 2/2.5/8 to 1.5/2/8

Ivern

Secondary Ability power bonus increased from 50/75/300 to 100/150/300

Tier 5

Heimerdinger

Ability damage lowered from 400/600/7777 to 400/550/7777

Darius

The number of wolves lowered from 3/4/10 to 3/3/10

Teemo