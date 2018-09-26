Rain

EarnNewsKingdoms and Castles - PC Review
By: Gamehag on September 26, 2018
(12 ratings)
Kingdoms and Castles - PC Review

Kingdoms and Castles - PC Review

Kingdoms and Castles is a game about growing a kingdom from a tiny hamlet to a sprawling city and imposing castle. It's published on  July 20, 2017, by Lion Shield and it's also developed by the same studio. You can play Kingdoms and Castles on  Microsoft Windows, Linux and Macintosh operating systems


Before I start with the review, I want to tell you about my personal experience of this game. There is no much to tell, so I'll be short. 
I had an incredibly great experience with it and I'm 100% sure everyone who'll play it will have an incredible experience, too!
Yeah, I know that there are a lot of games like this one(Banished,  Hearthlands..) so nobody will play something they played 15 times before, is that what you mean? That's not something you should say about this game. No matter if you played a lot of games like this one or whatever because you're gonna enjoy the system this game offers. The main goal in this game is actually economy balance, and you'll have a lot of struggle to keep it balanced.  If you overproduce something it may cause traffic jams, if you run out of medicine then your villagers are gonna die and there is a bunch of things that will keep this game interesting and fresh, tho' you'll have extra experience struggling not to fail because it's a hard game.   Before I go on, I'll say something simple.  This game is not for everyone, if you don't like city building games, don't play it. If you like them - this one is going to blow your mind. 





The graphics details are pretty good for this game-type and in this game, you have different skill levels to play on. Is the economy everything in this game? It's not, try playing on a tough regular game and see your city attacked by opponents(Vikings and Dragons). When you understand the basics, this game is not going to be hard as it was when you were starting(which means that it's seriously fresh game).  You can challenge yourself to collect all the achievements(the game has 12) and that's going to make this game even better/more interesting for you. The sad thing is that Dragons are easily defeated only with few ballista towers.


There are many things that would make this game much more interesting, like citizen management, adding more story and making it a little bit more complicated.  I have to mention it as I consider it a must-fix error, The game is very short. I've finished it in something like 20 hours and the worst of all and the cause for the game to be so fast completed is that every building can be built within the first hour of gameplay.  If I'm the developer, I would definitely add some advanced buildings to keep the players playing.  



Kingdoms and Castles is a great game, hard enough to keep you playin' again and again, and some players may even like the "easy to learn" stuff. I personally don't because I want to be challenged by a game, that actually makes the game interesting to me so I consider it as a Con. As a game that delivers something new to the genre and that's fun to play, with a 10€ cost, It's highly recommended from me. I'll rate it 7/10, as there are a lot of cons, but if you're a city building genre fan - you won't regret your money.  

