How to take the most money for your SG

Hello, guys. When buying something, I like to make the most out of my money. I suppose you are just like me. Today I was thinking which prepaid mastercard will be the most profitable one. In this article I will make the calculations and I will explain how you can also do them yourself! Get a pen and a paper and get ready :D

These are all the available Prepaid Mastercards we can purchase. Now to find out which one is the most profitable one we need to calculate how much is worth one 1 dollar in each of these cards.Note that the latter cards are paid in euro - that means for our calculations to be precise we have to convert 1 euro to 1 dolar. As of today, one Euro is worth 1,22 Dollars. We have to keep that in mind.Now what we will do is calculate how much points is worth one Dollar for each card. We will do this using one simple formula (actually for euro we will expand it a bit). And it is :Now when you know what we will do let start the actual work :D5 USD - 2899 SG --> We devide 2899 by 5 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 580 SG!10 USD - 5099 SG --> We devide 5099 by 10 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 510 SG!25 USD - 11999 SG --> We devide 11999 by 25 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 480 SG!50 USD - 22899 SG --> We devide 22899 by 50 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 458 SG!Now we will make calculations for Euro Mastercards5 EUR - 3599 SG --> We devide 3599 by 5*1,22 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 590 SG!10 EUR - 6899 SG --> We devide 6899 by 10*1,22 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 566 SG!25 EUR - 13199 SG --> We devide 13199 by 25*1,22 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 433 SG!50 EUR - 29299 SG --> We devide 29299 by 50*1,22 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 481 SG!100 EUR - 56499 SG --> We devide 56499 by 100*1,22 and we get: 1 Dollar is worth approximately 464 SG!Conclusion:25 EUR > 50 USD > 100 EUR > 25 USD > 50 EUR > 10 USD > 10 EUR > 5 USD > 5 EURAs we see if you want to get the most money for your points then buy 25 EUR Prepaid Card!I have made a table for all the results. Here it is:Guys, I hope this article was useful. You can use the above method to calculate the worth of 1 Dollar when there is promotion, or with other payment methods such as Steam Wallets, Ginguin Gift Cards, Obuck Gift Cards, Neosurf and the rest of them. It's super easy and this way you can see which offer is more profitable.I hope you will apreciate my work.P.S. If this article is published in the future I might create similar mathematical article calculating the odds of winning something from chest, or how much money you can make per certain amount of time, etc. If you have any ideas you can also write them in the comments.P.S. 2 I hope this time the article will not get rejected because of inadequate and false reasons...