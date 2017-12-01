How to play Jinx! - League of Legends Simple Guide

Adcs are very important role ingame, they do high damage also push Turrets very fast and makes you win the game faster. So far Jinx is still one of the best Adcs in League of legends, she's very easy to play with and easy to learn.

Most important step for all adcs is farming because its gives u much more gold in the early game, by that u get the advantage to buy Items u need in the early game to win your lane.

Let's start with the The Abilities :

- Jink's passive '' Get Excited! ''

Which to be known as the best escape for jinx, gaining Movements Speed that last 4 seconds, Also can be used to chase an escaped enemy.This passive also grants Attack Speed whenever she damages enemy Champ, a Turret or an inhibitor that is destroyed or Killed within 3 seconds.

- Switcheroo (Q) :



This ability allow jinx to change between bullets and rockets, gaining Attack speed bonuses and range on her auto-attack which can be stacked to 3 times, i would like to recommend you to use bullets when enemy is near, and rockets when is far or escaping, because using rockets drain alot of mana.

-Zap (W) :

Zap is a shock wave that shows as a line,It deals huge damage to the enemy and also slows it down for few seconds that increases as the game goes on. Zap can be hard to aim because it takes few seconds for it to be shot so be smart when using it. it can be also used to reveal enemies hiding in the bushes.

- Flame Chompers (E) :



This skill saved me alot !! while playing jinx. She tosses down 3 Flame Chompers gives a 1.5 second root that explodes when its in contact with the enemy champ that allows Jinx to escape champions, i would recommend you to use it infront of u because some people can avoid it and get to you.

Super Mega Death Rocket (R)



One of my favorit abilities ever, i enjoy killing the enemy champs in one shot with this one, it's so much fun to use. Super Mega Death Rocket is Jinx's ultimate, it's a huge! rocket that gains damage over the first second it travels which means it deals alot more dmg when its on the max range, also on lower health champs, and it deal 80% dmg to nearby enemies which makes it very much useful in team fights.





Now just quick simple notes on how to use and upgrade her abilities