How to get soul gems

We all want soul gems, and we want to get them in a fast and easy way. So I made this article to explain how to get them.

If you are new to GameHag and don't know what is Soul gems(Sg) they are like points you collect when you finish a task or survey

You can redeem those points into money or gift cards. So yes what are you waiting let us collect some soul gems.

Best ways to get soul gems are :Creating ArticlesPlaying GamesUsing GameHag-TVPlaying In Guessing Game(Warning : You may lose your gems)Solve surveys In ContractsInvite friendsPartivipate In Giveaways1.Creating ArticlesTo create articles you should :Use good quality photos that attract the readerTry to avoid grammatical mistakes(You can use any software) : Having so much grammatical mistakes may lead your article to get taken down.Make your article interesting like don't make it boringType at least 2,500 wordDon't mess it up with symbols and linksTry to avoid non useful thingsDon't SpamIf your article didn't get 2500 word don't fill it with unnecessary things.2.Playing GamesYes you can get rewarded for playing games. This is amazing.You should complete tasks and send them photo when you finish the task for verificationand don't forget you should put on your in game name at last "-gamehag.com" to let GameHag know it is you3.GameHag-TVYou can get rewarded for watching, that is amazing. In GameHag-Tv for each single ad you watch you get rewarded with a single soul gem.The good thing is some ads are 20 seconds that means 10 minutes you can get (do some math ;) )I recommend you to use GameHag-Tv if you got 20-100 soul gem left for you to redeem your reward4.Guessing GameYou feel lucky? Play guessing Game. You may win, and you may lose. I don't recommend you playing this game since you may lose all your gems5.ContractsContracts are so good if you have a low-end pc and you cant play games. Then you can solve contracts.The nice thing about contracts is that some surveys need 1-5 mins to be solved and it gives 100-300 soul gems.If you want to get 500-2000 then you need to download games on your mobile phone they need some time but it is worth it6.Invite FriendsInviting friends is the most easiest way to get soul gems. You can earn soul gems while relaxing on your couch! You can earn 200 soul gem for each member you invite but they need to get 1k soul gem and then you can get yours. Most of GameHag users do this it is easy and simple and don't need work so what are you waiting for go invite some friends like me.7.GiveawaysYou woke up on morning and you felt lucky? Then participate in the giveaway you can win games that cost 1,000Sg+but you should pay 200 or more Soul gems to enter the Contest I personally participate when i have 200 gems left and I am not saving for anything.Hope you like my article and please leave a comment on how you think it is. And perhaps you like it please leave a good reviewpssst.....This is my first article :) So hope you like it