Rain

Gem67

unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hello
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

32

0/160

EarnNewsHow to get soul gems
By: Gamehag on March 8, 2021
(1075 ratings)
How to get soul gems

How to get soul gems

We all want soul gems, and we want to get them in a fast and easy way. So I made this article to explain how to get them.
If you are new to GameHag and don't know what is Soul gems(Sg) they are like points you collect when you finish a task or survey
You can redeem those points into money or gift cards. So yes what are you waiting let us collect some soul gems.

Best ways to get soul gems are :

Creating Articles

Playing Games

Using GameHag-TV

Playing In Guessing Game(Warning : You may lose your gems)

Solve surveys In Contracts

Invite friends

Partivipate In Giveaways

1.Creating Articles

To create articles you should :
Use good quality photos that attract the reader
Try to avoid grammatical mistakes(You can use any software) : Having so much grammatical mistakes may lead your article to get taken down.
Make your article interesting like don't make it boring
Type at least 2,500 word
Don't mess it up with symbols and links
Try to avoid non useful things
Don't Spam
If your article didn't get 2500 word don't fill it with unnecessary things. 

2.Playing Games

Yes you can get rewarded for playing games. This is amazing.
You should complete tasks and send them photo when you finish the task for verification
and don't forget you should put on your in game name at last "-gamehag.com" to let GameHag know it is you

3.GameHag-TV

You can get rewarded for watching, that is amazing. In GameHag-Tv for each single ad you watch you get rewarded with a single soul gem.
The good thing is some ads are 20 seconds that means 10 minutes you can get (do some math ;) )
I recommend you to use GameHag-Tv if you got 20-100 soul gem left for you to redeem your reward

4.Guessing Game

You feel lucky? Play guessing Game. You may win, and you may lose. I don't recommend you playing this game since you may lose all your gems

5.Contracts

Contracts are so good if you have a low-end pc and you cant play games. Then you can solve contracts.
The nice thing about contracts is that some surveys need 1-5 mins to be solved and it gives 100-300 soul gems.
If you want to get 500-2000 then you need to download games on your mobile phone they need some time but it is worth it

6.Invite Friends

Inviting friends is the most easiest way to get soul gems. You can earn soul gems while relaxing on your couch! You can earn 200 soul gem for each member you invite but they need to get 1k soul gem and then you can get yours. Most of GameHag users do this it is easy and simple and don't need work so what are you waiting for go invite some friends like me.

7.Giveaways

You woke up on morning and you felt lucky? Then participate in the giveaway you can win games that cost 1,000Sg+
but you should pay 200 or more Soul gems to enter the Contest I personally participate when i have 200 gems left and I am not saving for anything.


Hope you like my article and please leave a comment on how you think it is. And perhaps you like it please leave a good review

pssst.....This is my first article :) So hope you like it

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy