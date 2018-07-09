This game is one like none other. It features dynamic aerial combat, stunning graphics, a tight nit, friendly community and entertaining gameplay all in one package. It is a game that draws players from every corner of the gaming community, and gives them the experience they have been looking for. Guns of Icarus Online is backed by a driven developer team who strive to see this game grow for the sake of entertaining the common gamer. It is easy to fall in love with this game, and hard to leave. To all those who brave the battle-laden skies of Guns Of Icarus, I wish to you fair winds, and clear skies.