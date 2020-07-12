Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

EarnNewsFree Vs Upgraded
By: Gamehag on July 12, 2020
(28 ratings)
Free Vs Upgraded

Free Vs Upgraded

Free vs Upgraded and how they affect the GW2 experience

OelyBW5lyoLOd2tcM9Hfhe6zgtQkBy.jpg


First lets talk about the "free" game .


For those of you don't know , the game is free to play and available for download from Arena.net . and can be upgraded with 2 expansions
Heart of Thorns and Path of Fire
in the free game you will have access to

  • Access to all Core maps and content
  • 2 Character Slots . build and switch between 2 builds of your own design
  • 3 Bag slots . each of your 2 characters can only equip 2 extra bags to increase inventory size
  • 8 Playable Professions / Classes . Elementalist, Engineer, Guardian, Mesmer, Necromancer, Ranger ,Thief, Warrior .
  • Communication is restricted to mutual friends , players on the same map , your party and your guild .
Being a free to play character doesn't affect you while you battle your way through Tyria's maps , in fact its actually easy enough to solo the entire
core games map without really ever dying , unless you neglect your gear , the only times you're really gonna need to play with other players are in the many dungeons or pvp . If you struggle in any of the dungeons or pvp matches and find yourself dying more than you like , there a lot of guides for both PvE and PvP character builds on the Mettabattle website .

To summarize free to play . you wont have any direct disadvantages . you just wont have access to the expansions maps and content .

Now for the "upgraded" part .


with a upgraded account you will have access to , apart from the core maps and content
  • Any of your purchased expansions maps and content (basically fancy gear and more maps ) as well as they're campaigns .
  • 5 Character Slots
  • 5 Bag Slots
  • the 8 free Professions + the Revenant , making a total of 9
  • Profession Masteries , which are 2 extra skill trees available to every profession
  • Full in game Communication , meaning you will be able to talk whenever you want
  • Raids
  • Mount and gliders .  . . . . .  yeah no more long walks
Im gonna skip straight to the point with this one . Upgrading your account just makes things a lot easier, while in free you have to work a lot harder to meet your goals . the free to play and upgraded account can basically be compared to getting a new game and then later seeing they created a remastered edition with a lot cooler stuff . so whether your gonna be playing free or upgrading you will still be able to enjoy the  the GW2 experience , though you are probably gonna get jealous while you are walking to a new map area and a upgraded player comes riding past on they're epic looking mount or flying over your head with they're glider .

JojhwnAO9npcYsjkT1EVBGDaNt6aGL.jpg

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy