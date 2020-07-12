Free vs Upgraded and how they affect the GW2 experienceFirst lets talk about the "free" game .
For those of you don't know , the game is free to play and available for download from Arena.net . and can be upgraded with 2 expansions
Heart of Thorns and Path of Fire
in the free game you will have access to
- Access to all Core maps and content
- 2 Character Slots . build and switch between 2 builds of your own design
- 3 Bag slots . each of your 2 characters can only equip 2 extra bags to increase inventory size
- 8 Playable Professions / Classes . Elementalist, Engineer, Guardian, Mesmer, Necromancer, Ranger ,Thief, Warrior .
- Communication is restricted to mutual friends , players on the same map , your party and your guild .
Being a free to play character doesn't affect you while you battle your way through Tyria's maps ,
in fact its actually easy enough to solo the entire
core games map without really ever dying , unless you neglect your gear , the only times you're really gonna need to play with other players are in the many dungeons or pvp . If you struggle in any of the dungeons or pvp matches and find yourself dying more than you like , there a lot of guides for both PvE and PvP character builds on the Mettabattle website .
To summarize free to play . you wont have any direct disadvantages . you just wont have access to the expansions maps and content .Now for the "upgraded" part .
with a upgraded account you will have access to , apart from the core maps and content
- Any of your purchased expansions maps and content (basically fancy gear and more maps ) as well as they're campaigns .
- 5 Character Slots
- 5 Bag Slots
- the 8 free Professions + the Revenant , making a total of 9
- Profession Masteries , which are 2 extra skill trees available to every profession
- Full in game Communication , meaning you will be able to talk whenever you want
- Raids
- Mount and gliders . . . . . . yeah no more long walks
Im gonna skip straight to the point with this one . Upgrading your account just makes things a lot easier, while in free you have to work a lot harder to meet your goals . the free to play and upgraded account can basically be compared to getting a new game and then later seeing they created a remastered edition with a lot cooler stuff . so whether your gonna be playing free or upgrading you will still be able to enjoy the the GW2 experience , though you are probably gonna get jealous while you are walking to a new map area and a upgraded player comes riding past on they're epic looking mount or flying over your head with they're glider .