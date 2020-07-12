Free vs Upgraded and how they affect the GW2 experience

First lets talk about the "free" game .

Access to all Core maps and content

2 Character Slot s . build and switch between 2 builds of your own design

3 Bag slots . each of your 2 characters can only equip 2 extra bags to increase inventory size

8 Playable Professions / Classes . Elementalist, Engineer, Guardian, Mesmer, Necromancer, Ranger ,Thief, Warrior .

Communication is restricted to mutual friends , players on the same map , your party and your guild .

Now for the "upgraded" part .

Any of your purchased expansions maps and content (basically fancy gear and more maps ) as well as they're campaigns .

5 Character Slots

5 Bag Slots

the 8 free Professions + the Revenant , making a total of 9

Profession Masteries , which are 2 extra skill trees available to every profession

Full in game Communication , meaning you will be able to talk whenever you want

Raids

Mount and gliders . . . . . . yeah no more long walks

For those of you don't know , the game is free to play and available for download from Arena.net . and can be upgraded with 2 expansionsHeart of Thorns and Path of Firein the free game you will have access toBeing a free to play character doesn't affect you while you battle your way through Tyria's mapsin fact its actually easy enough to solo the entirecore games map without really ever dying , unless you neglect your gear , the only times you're really gonna need to play with other players are in the many dungeons or pvp . If you struggle in any of the dungeons or pvp matches and find yourself dying more than you like , there a lot of guides for both PvE and PvP character builds on the Mettabattle website .To summarize free to play . you wont have any direct disadvantages . you just wont have access to the expansions maps and content .with a upgraded account you will have access to , apart from the core maps and contentIm gonna skip straight to the point with this one . Upgrading your account just makes things a lot easier, while in free you have to work a lot harder to meet your goals . the free to play and upgraded account can basically be compared to getting a new game and then later seeing they created a remastered edition with a lot cooler stuff . so whether your gonna be playing free or upgrading you will still be able to enjoy the the GW2 experience , though you are probably gonna get jealous while you are walking to a new map area and a upgraded player comes riding past on they're epic looking mount or flying over your head with they're glider .