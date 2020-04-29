Free Games because of the coronavirus

The games list which you now get for free

Total War: Shogun 2 to 2020 May1 Pc

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection May5 Playstation

Journey May 5 Playstation



And the big sales but you get for very good discounts and buy half priceOn Playstation now if you have ps plus you will now get Uncharted 4 and Dirt rally 2.0 and in addition plenty of promotions are waiting for you in the playstation store such as the big games Red dead redemption 2 the best western game but you get very cheap price. If you have a PC, you can get a lot of games for free such as the best games Just cause 4 and World War Z, but only for a limited time and with a lot of action, the manufacturer makes a lot of games for free to try, such as Divison 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and buy the best games for very cheap price. These are made by the manufacturer to keep you at home and enjoy your time alone and play your friend a very long time. Now speak the free games to get early May 5. The first is Total War. Shogun 2. This is the best games in the war strategy category All you need to get the game is a Steam registration, then you have to visit the game's datasheet and click on the green Add to Account button. Once you have this, the game will be added to our virtual collection and will be available for free download and play through the Steam client at any time after May 1st. The second game is the Uncharted The Nathan Drake collection. This game is the action and adventure games but this game just only play Playstation From the pioneering storytellers of Naughty Dog comes an epic defining the genre that revolutionized the adventure story that Bluepoint Games rebuilt with the power of the PS4 system. Experience one of the most cherished game series of all time as Nathan Drake follows his perilous journey around the world, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable string as you bring Drake’s life and friendship to the line in a race against cruel enemies to uncover an unimaginable treasure.The Nathan Drake Collection includes only single-player campaigns FRAMEWORK: Drake's Fortune, UNCHARTED 2: Among Thieves, and UNCHARTED 3: Drake Cheating.This game is free to download and maintain as part of the PlayAtHome campaign. Just download by May 5 until 8pm. ANd the last game is journey Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.For one price, get Journey on PS4 and PS3. Purchase it on one system and it will automatically appear for download on your other systems.