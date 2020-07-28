Fortnite on the Ps4

I remember when I had gotten my first Ps4 and downloaded Fortnite right away. I had been playing mobile almost all the time and I wont lie I wasn't half bad. One of the hardest things I had to do was switching controls and game play to a completely different platform. I can say its more complicated on Ps4 than on mobile where all you have to do is use a joystick and the jump button.Fortnite Link an account page
Here I have broken down the basic functions and how to navigate around the different game play. I hope this helps I have also included tips if your interested!
Alright so lets start with the very moment you open Fortnite....
When I first opened the application I made my very first mistake here.... You will see a page that reads link account or skip this
If you already have an epic account DON'T SKIP THIS!!!
If you do Fortnite will automatically use your PSN account which means you'll basically be starting from zero again.
I'm sure there is a way to fix this mistake but lets not make it in the first place since the process of trying to get it back for your Ps4 is very tedious. WHEREAS
if you are a new player to Fortnite go right ahead and skip! You'll be given your PSN account as your new Fortnite account :).
When you click Link an account
Fortnite will generate a code for you and provide you with a link. Type the link into the browser and you will be taken to
a page where you can enter in your special code. Don't waste time though your only given 10 minutes!Basic Controls
Alright! Now that were are past that page you'll probably get some sort of little cut scenes from Fortnite but if your not interested just press and hold O on your controller, this leads me to explain the basic controls
of course!
While in game here are the basic controls
you will use....
(You may also know the right and left analog sticks as the term Joystick
)
Right Analog stick -
This is to move your character you can move it in all directions
R3 -
This is the R3
which is also located on the Right Analog Stick
, Push down on the stick like a button this makes your character crouch. You'll want to use this function when your trying to sneak up on enemies or crawl through vents.
Left Analog Stick -
This is to pan your perspective.Use this to look around, you'll probably use this key concisely with the Right Analog Stick
since you might want to look around while you move.
X -
This is to jump
Square -
This is to pick up virtually anything you come across like weapons or to open chest and doors.
Triangle -
This key switches to the pickax you will use when farming for materials to build. If you have a gun in hand you will need to press this key to switch to your pickax. When your done with your pickax pressTriangle
again to switch back to the weapon you had previous in hand.O -
This is like your backspace button on virtually anything you come across on Ps4 including Fortnite. Use this key to go back when you open the emotes tab or the building tab or when you open your backpack just press this key to go back or exit. You also use this to open up Build mode and to edit a piece you've built press and hold O
.D Pad....
- Down Key -
Use this key to Emote!
- Upper Key -
Use this key to open up your backpack/inventory
-Left key -
Use this to ping enemies just quickly double press, and to ping items press only once.
Touch Pad -
Press the touch pad to open your map use the Right Analog Key
to pan your marker around the map. Press X
to ping the location you want to go, your teammates will also see this.R1 + L1 -
Use these two keys to switch through your weapons or to switch through your material.L2 -
This is to aim if you have a weaponR2 -
This is to shoot if you have a weapon and to swing you ax.How to toggle your actions more in depth
I think one of the things I still struggled with the most was building I felt overwhelmed by the number of buttons I had to memorize in order to build something sensible but if you really think about it, the keys are in specific places to make it easier while you build so ill try to break it down.L2 -
This is to build a ramp
R2 -
This is to build a wall
L1 -
This is to build a prism
R1 -
This is to build a floor
When you open build mode here are the basic structures you'll probably build...The Box Fort
To easily build a Box fort
Press and Hold R2
then spin in a circle for the location you want it to be in (which in this case would be a square)
After building all four walls turn your perspective upwards and press the R1
key to build a roof. The prism on top that is shown in the picture is not necessary but if you want to add the extra, press L1
first than press R1
.
This is quick and easy for when you want to heal yourself or your teammate securely.
The Shooters Hideout
To Build the Shooters Hideout
use the same steps as building the Box Fort
but when you are finished building all four walls press the L2
key to build your stairs. These are good to use when you are in combat with other players. I recommend building a wall higher on the other three sides surrounding your stairs since you are still a little exposed from behind.Building in Air
When building stairways up to travel off ground you have to be very careful with this. It is very easy for someone to knock of the primary base ultimately leaving you to fall to your death. I suggest that you utilize the idea of building up a reasonable height using L2
to place down ramps, then using the R1
key to place down a base. After setting your base press L1
to build a pyramid on top of your base.Continue to alternate between R1
and L1
to build a more fortified journey in air.More useful things to know
Since we are getting to the end I wanted to give you some more how to's and in game tips!Ping
Its very important to communicate with your teammates in order to work together till the end for that Battle Royale
win.If you don't have or don't feel comfortable using a mic no worries there are lots of ways to communicate with your friends!
When in the battle bus open the map and ping a location you want to go to. This will give them an idea of where the most agreeable place to land is. (refer to Basic Controls- Touch pad
)
If you see enemies ping
them! This will alert them that someone is lurking around, do this for items you want to give your teammates as well! (refer to Basic Controls- D Pad
)Other Functions
If you want to swap an item in your inventory with another press X
on the item you want to swap then press X
again on the item you want to swap it with.
If you want to drop an item just press Square
, You can also drop ammo and materials.
If you want to get rid of items like Med Kits, Shield, Upgrade stands just press and hold L2
to aim and release or press and hold L2
and press R2
to throw.Good luck!
As soon as I got used to playing on the Ps4 I had so much fun even more than I did on mobile :). I hope you enjoy this basic summary of how to get by, if you have any questions
don't hesitate to ask. For something more in depth go to the official Epic Games website,
Fortnite Season 3 - Chapter 2 - Battle Pass - Dive In
www.epicgames.com/
Good luck and have FUN.