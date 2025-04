Fortnite on the Ps4

I remember when I had gotten my first Ps4 and downloaded Fortnite right away. I had been playing mobile almost all the time and I wont lie I wasn't half bad. One of the hardest things I had to do was switching controls and game play to a completely different platform. I can say its more complicated on Ps4 than on mobile where all you have to do is use a joystick and the jump button.



Here I have broken down the basic functions and how to navigate around the different game play. I hope this helps I have also included tips if your interested!



Alright so lets start with the very moment you open Fortnite....

When I first opened the application I made my very first mistake here.... You will see a page that readsIf you already have an epic accountIf you do Fortnite will automatically use your PSN account which means you'll basically be starting from zero again.I'm sure there is a way to fix this mistake but lets not make it in the first place since the process of trying to get it back for your Ps4 is very tedious.if you are a new player to Fortnite go right ahead and skip! You'll be given your PSN account as your new Fortnite account :).When you clickFortnite will generate a code for you and provide you with a link. Type the link into the browser and you will be taken toa page where you can enter in your special code. Don't waste time though your only given 10 minutes!Alright! Now that were are past that page you'll probably get some sort of little cut scenes from Fortnite but if your not interested just press and hold O on your controller, this leads me to explain theof course!While in game here are theyou will use....(You may also know the right and left analog sticks as the termThis is to move your character you can move it in all directionsThis is thewhich is also located on the, Push down on the stick like a button this makes your character crouch. You'll want to use this function when your trying to sneak up on enemies or crawl through vents.This is to pan your perspective.Use this to look around, you'll probably use this key concisely with thesince you might want to look around while you move.This is to jumpThis is to pick up virtually anything you come across like weapons or to open chest and doors.This key switches to the pickax you will use when farming for materials to build. If you have a gun in hand you will need to press this key to switch to your pickax. When your done with your pickax pressagain to switch back to the weapon you had previous in hand.This is like your backspace button on virtually anything you come across on Ps4 including Fortnite. Use this key to go back when you open the emotes tab or the building tab or when you open your backpack just press this key to go back or exit. You also use this to open up Build mode and to edit a piece you've built press and holdUse this key to Emote!Use this key to open up yourUse this to ping enemies just quickly double press, and to ping items press only once.Press the touch pad to open your map use theto pan your marker around the map. Pressto ping the location you want to go, your teammates will also see this.Use these two keys to switch through your weapons or to switch through your material.This is to aim if you have a weaponThis is to shoot if you have a weapon and to swing you ax.I think one of the things I still struggled with the most was building I felt overwhelmed by the number of buttons I had to memorize in order to build something sensible but if you really think about it, the keys are in specific places to make it easier while you build so ill try to break it down.This is to build a rampThis is to build a wallThis is to build a prismThis is to build a floorWhen you open build mode here are the basic structures you'll probably build...To easily build aPress and Holdthen spin in a circle for the location you want it to be in (which in this case would be a square)After building all four walls turn your perspective upwards and press thekey to build a roof. The prism on top that is shown in the picture is not necessary but if you want to add the extra, pressfirst than pressThis is quick and easy for when you want to heal yourself or your teammate securely.To Build theuse the same steps as building thebut when you are finished building all four walls press thekey to build your stairs. These are good to use when you are in combat with other players. I recommend building a wall higher on the other three sides surrounding your stairs since you are still a little exposed from behind.When building stairways up to travel off ground you have to be very careful with this. It is very easy for someone to knock of the primary base ultimately leaving you to fall to your death. I suggest that you utilize the idea of building up a reasonable height usingto place down ramps, then using thekey to place down a base. After setting your base pressto build a pyramid on top of your base.Continue to alternate betweenandto build a more fortified journey in air.Since we are getting to the end I wanted to give you some more how to's and in game tips!Its very important to communicate with your teammates in order to work together till the end for thatwin.If you don't have or don't feel comfortable using a mic no worries there are lots of ways to communicate with your friends!When in the battle bus open the map and ping a location you want to go to. This will give them an idea of where the most agreeable place to land is. (refer toIf you see enemiesthem! This will alert them that someone is lurking around, do this for items you want to give your teammates as well! (refer toIf you want to swap an item in your inventory with another presson the item you want to swap then pressagain on the item you want to swap it with.If you want to drop an item just press, You can also drop ammo and materials.If you want to get rid of items like Med Kits, Shield, Upgrade stands just press and holdto aim and release or press and holdand pressto throw.As soon as I got used to playing on the Ps4 I had so much fun even more than I did on mobile :). I hope you enjoy this basic summary of how to get by, if you have anydon't hesitate to ask. For something more in depth go to the official Epic Games website,

www.epicgames.com/‎ Good luck and have