Fortnite Battle Royale: How to Get an Easy Win in 3 Simple Steps

You've heard all before, potential strategies on how to win Fortnite, or how to get easy kills, but how do you really play this game. I've played for hours and analyzed every single play. In all of these hours put into playing this game, I've discovered tips and tricks on how to rack up kills and eventually, those Victory Royales. There is no universal strategy into how to win this game so I am going to help you put together your custom strategy and help you get you those Victory Royales. Before you learn the strategy: Learn how to get those killsContrary to what people believe, always land at Tilted. Squad mates, friends, or even some YouTubers may say never go to Tilted because it's "infested". Now this is why you want to go here. Southwest of the Clock tower in Tilted there is a small hut that has a small chance of spawning a chest. If this is one of your first times playing Fortnite, land here to get a weapon, farm some mats and make your way into Tilted. By landing at this location you already have a slightly better height advantage and can easily spot all players that made their way into Tilted Towers.Remember1. Choose that favorite spot!Now you know how to get kills so you can basically land anywhere you want. It would be best to go to a decently populated area so you can get kills and loot, but this isn't always the case. LTMs sometimes have a weird way of making you land so you need to know how to choose a spot. 50 v 50 and 20 v 20 have more than one bus and different territories.2. 3 SlotsIf you are familiar with YouTubers like Ninja or Myth, you know that there are 3 Slots for weapons. The second to last is "Meds" and the last will always be mini-shields. Why mini-shields you may ask? It is because they have a 2 second consume time. NinjasHyper, a famous YouTuber, has a commonly known combo which is an AR with two pumps.3. Turbo-BuildTurbo-Build in Fortnite is a very helpful feature. For those of you who don't know what Turbo Build is, it automatically builds the next platform if you hold. Say for example you are building stairs, holding stairs by itself won't build the next stair but Turbo Build fixes that. An important feature in Fortnite is building. It is the main reason why it is popular. In Fortnite if you are being shot, you build. If you are falling from a high height, you build. Learn to build a base. A standard base that everyone builds when being shot at is a bow with no roof and on stair pointing in the direction you want to shoot in.Last Resort: CampingIf you just want higher placing in matches, just camp. Only use this strategy if you are desperate, as camping ruins the vibe of the entire game. Camping is only supposed to be used in small amounts of time like 30 seconds to med up. Camping for a long amount of time works but the feeling is completely different.Follow these steps if you want to get better at the game. I have supported you with tips and tricks that you will use to get your Victory Royale. Now go rack up kills and Victory Royales.Fortnite Map///ign.comDouble Pump///Change.comTilted Towers/// Forbes