For Honor, The basics vol. 2

By: Gamehag on June 24, 2023
This is the sequel of my previously written article on the basics of For Honor.

In these series of articles we will be talking about tons of basic tips and tricks I really missed when I first played it, so let's get started!

For Honor, a game (almost) all of us heard about. It is a swordplay game known for making people really mad.
It requires tons of skills and quite good reflexes to master. But more about that will be in a upcoming article not this.

In this article I wanted to talk about the selection of heroes, more specifically the classes.


When I first started playing For Honor there wasn't many choices to choose from. In the first few years were barely any heroes to choose from, unlike nowadays. But there is still something present to this day; The classes. Choosing your hero's class has to be your first choice you have to make when starting the game. Classes are not just names, they actually grant you differing perks you can unlock on your way up by using higher quality armor and weapons.
For this reason I collected the classes just for you.

In the starter edition of For Honor you have 4 basic classes to choose from:
- Vanguards
- Heavies
- Assassins
- Hybrids


But what are the differences between them? This is what I want to talk about. 
I promise I'll try to keep it as short as possible.

Vanguards
eYO8G2mxdGOdtghg6Ojs94sOD71yDE.jpg
The best heroes to start with. They are pretty decent in every kind of playstyles. Masters of the basic fighting. Average clearers, defenders and attackers. They are bound to a relatively simple moveset which is mostly the reason why many of the newbies use them. 
The current few basic vanguards for factions are: Warden, Raider, Kensei excluding a few other.
I do recommend them if you just started.


Heavies
3VnmFgPWauUm9A0hlWSA2HIg0AmXMm.jpgHeroes who are in general made for camping zones. They are strong but less mobile (unless of course; Shugoki). They can be effectively used all around the battlefield. Heavies are heroes that hit pretty hard. Their perks are amazing as most of them have a perk called "Vengeful Barrier" which basically grants you a pretty solid 25 HP shield upon exiting revenge. A perfect perk for a perfect hero taking the anti-ganking playstyle. They are also great for supporting teammates.


Assassins
UnYJ5oA7rZjEmoSy9CHhVHxHbakec2.jpg
Heroes suffering with reflex guards but bearing great mobility. Reflex guards are unlike Static guards. You have to refresh your guard everytime it depletes. Assassins are recommended for advanced players only, as they require more skills to use them effectively. They are quite good for 1 on 1 fights, as their moveset is mostly about pressuring an enemy. They are not recommended for anti-ganking as they basically lack everything needed to fight more than one oppenent. But overally they have a flowing playstyle and can easily go anywhere around the map quicker.


Hybrids
DPzlpvfYcpkdveQdmHBdJqOh7CCepq.jpg
There are alot of types of hybrids you can use as many of the heroes are counted as hybrids. They are just two classes merged into one benefitting from both classes' perk. I really recommend hybrids to those who are looking to have a long lasting fun with the game. There isn't anything else you could mention about them. They're all just different.


Thank you for reading this article, hopefully it helped some of you looking to choose a class.
Lots of love!

