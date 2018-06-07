Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

27

0/160

EarnNewsFarmerama
By: Gamehag on June 7, 2018
(10 ratings)
Farmerama

Farmerama

Farmerama is a free browser game , was made by Bigpoint , the game is a farming simulator , the main goal of this game is to complete all quests and make your farm even bigger . You have acces to 7 areas:
The Town-where you can find Farmers' Society (You can pick questes.) , Bank ( Can buy Barnyard bills with real money.) , Premium Villa (Grants you more benefits than a normal player.) , Post ( You can check mails from other farmers) , Market ( You can buy water , plants , fruits , animals , etc...) , Workshops ( Here you can build new and upgraded houses for animals) , Supplies ( You can buy consumables for Barnyard bills.)
The Forest-here you can place only plants and trees.
The Swamp- you can place only animals  , plants and xp/money objects.
The hills- here you can only place xp/money objects.
The factory zone - here you can make jam and jelly , bake stuff , and many more.
Bahamarama ship- takes you to the bahamarama islands.
The Mill- here you can spin the mill for a random reward.
There are others areas you can acces but some of them are for bigger levels or just for some events.I played some time this game and when i stoped i was level 72 .    
The game takes farming to a whole new level , this game is not 100% realistic and was made for peoples who need some time just to relax and plant a tree , or a forest. There are many types of trees like : Apple tree , Plum tree , Cherry tree , Peach tree , etc... but there are other types of tress which help the farmer to incrse his prodactions like : Cow Milk tree , Eggs tree , Sugar tree , Honey tree , Goat Milk tree , etc..
                                                                                    
The crops are planted on acres , there are 4 types of acres:
The small acre (2 plants)
The medium-sized acre (3 plants)
The large-sized acre (5 plants)
These meadows(15 plants)( only after level 60)
After you plant a crop you can just wail until grows or you can use:
Water=reduce the remaining  time for growing by 20%.(Can buy with CC)
Manure= reduce  the remaining  time for growing by 5%. ( Get after you feed the animals.)                                                 
Super-Grow=reduce the remaining  time for growing by 50%. 
Suzy's Super-Grow= this only grants you 2 more crops and a little more xp , the time is the same.

Now let's talk about animals , there are a lot of animals you can feed and receive goods like:
Cows , Donkey , Bees , Rabbits, Pigs, Bats, Horses , Dogs, Chickens, etc.... after you fed them you receive  "the animal" and with that and some more food you can feed the actual things that gives you goods , like : Bat-Guano production ( 1 Bat food + 1 Bat = 1 Guano)  , Apiary ( 1 Bee food + 1 Bee= 1 honey) , etc ...
In order to make food for you animals you need plants/fruits and you can start them at the mill which is close to the hose and the barn.
                           
Now let's talk about xp , you can make xp by planting / collecting plants,animals , trees, and you can make xp by having xp objects like i this photo , you can get those be participating in random events like christmas , new year , or just a weakly event.
                                 

Bahamarama , is a tropical area which you can unlock at the big tree from the forest, this unlocks new types of animals/crops/tress and a funny upgrade system which uses bananas for unlocking new features which makes the game more fun to play . 
The game has a lot of things you can do like play at carnaval , unlock new areas , play at the new events , make the most important thing from this world (jam) , try to achieve greatness with your rich farm.
If you got until this moment you have my eternal gratitude and this jar of jam (Pretty useless but still who doesn't like jam?)
                                                                                                                                         
 

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy