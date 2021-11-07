Ahmed Gamal
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
EarnNewsFAR: Lone Sails | Review
By: Gamehag on November 7, 2021
(480 ratings)
FAR: Lone Sails | Review

FAR: Lone Sails | Review

Have you thought about traveling on a strange ship, trying to overcome all the difficulties when crossing different lands alone? All these things appear in FAR: Lone Sails - the game makes me have a lonely feeling.

FAR: Lone Sails is a 2.5D adventure game published and developed by Mixtvision and Okomotive, the game was released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. After that, the game continued to be released on Steam for PC and quickly received a lot of positive reviews.

The game's attraction expresses through placing the player in a vehicle temporarily called "wheeled-ship" that moves so uniquely. The player, together with the ship, crosses dry oceans and a civilization that used to be so prosperous. Through this journey, players will find the answer to the question: “Is there anyone else in this ruined world?”.

Quick Review

All players need to do is to control the fingers skillfully, helping the character operate the ship to move normally in harsh conditions.

Players also have to observe the situation, repairing and improving the ship if it is necessary. This is a temporary solution for players to deal with many dangers.

Sometimes, players have to jump to trigger switches and find more fuel resources. But we just spend most of our time messing around inside the ship to trigger the switches and pushing the levers to keep the boat moving.

FAR_TrailerSelect_for_Gif_01.gif?t=1623927877
Source: https://production.gamehagcdn.com/articles/39f606e63fec34c74ed35965c4cb16bca2c76714f42bad9a2189469a902a0c20.gif

Everything you do in the game may be simple and repeated, maybe even a bit boring, but you will realize that it works with a lovely rhythm once you get used to it. The game gives players a fascinating adventure through exploring the world, dry ocean with many monuments, witnesses to the history of a ruined civilization.

Don't simply think that FAR: Lone Sails gameplay is a trip with a "wheeled-ship", rain and wind here are not zombies or monsters. Every few minutes of moving in the game, there will be a few obstacles for the player to overcome challenges, let the player know little by little what made the world become ruined.

With the sound of the wind, rain, and the ship's engine, gamers can enjoy ambient sounds wherever they are. The game also has some soothing soundtracks to help bring more comfort. Along with that, the beautiful graphics style is sure to knock down any gamer.

FAR_TrailerSelect_for_Gif_02.gif?t=1623927877
Source: https://production.gamehagcdn.com/articles/241eeade5bc85fde3cc8ef7a60429dc56c4fa19cff2df7d2f84d025f2cdaa6e6.gif

In conclusion, FAR: Lone Sails is a unique short puzzle game that is a bit relaxing because of excellent graphics. It creates excitement for the whole experience. If you want to spend 2-4 hours playing something very lightweight, this is the game to play, but don't expect something this game isn't.

Personal score: 9.3/10.

System Requirements:

Minimum System:

  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Operating System: Windows 7+ (64-bit OS required)
  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz, AMD FX 8120 @ 3.1 GHz
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 460 / 650m, AMD Radeon HD6570
  • Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended System:

  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Operating System : Windows 7+ (64-bit OS required)
  • Processor: Intel i7 920 @ 2.7 GHz, AMD Phenom II 945 @ 3.0 GHz
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 680, AMD Radeon R9-280X
  • Storage: 3 GB available space

Platform

